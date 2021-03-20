Update on the Thaxton Community Park/Community Center: The Town board met again last Monday Night and filled the position of Park Manager. Effective immediately William Montgomery was hired as the new Park Manager. The park facilities are now open for rent anyone wishing to rent will need to call this phone number-662-419-1001. You may check the Town of Thaxton Facebook Page for more information regarding the prices for renting these facilities. Information is posted to this page often, you may check from time to time, to keep up to date on happenings in our town. I am hoping later on in the year the community will be able to make plans for some of our activities- School Reunion in October, Christmas Parade in December.
Remember now is the time to make your donation to the Thaxton Cemetery Fund. Clean-up and mowing will begin soon. The Cemetery Committee met on Monday Night, March 15, 2021, I will have a report on this meeting in next week's column.
Sometimes community news is short, and that is understandable, now days people are on facebook, texting, and that accounts for less news, and then some people just do not like to put news in the paper.
However, former Thaxton residents that live away and receive the Pontotoc Progress like to read the community new columns. At times when I write news I think about our days of growing up in Thaxton, and alot of memories flash into my mind. Today, as I am doing my news column, I look around here in the town hall and think back on when this was "Bost Grocery." The majority of the men were farmers, and most days you could alway find some of them at the country store. Mr. Boyd McGregor, would make his journey to the store through the woods with a path he had made with those many years of walking by Buttermilk Branch, and then the path would end coming by the White House and to the store. You would usually find The other two Bost Brothers, Clark and Wayne, coming in sometimes during the day.
One of the "funnies" that I remember the men, especially my Uncle Tal Hunter, saying he thought Mr. Wayne looked and acted like "String-Bean" on the Grand Ole Opry and they wanted to get him to Nashville and be on the Opry. I remember when Hunter Road was paved,and the pavement ended in front of Uncle Tal's house he told Frank 'Doc' Wells when he was traveling the road coming to the store to stop at his house and wash the dirt/mud off of his car before continuing on to the store. Stanley McCharen was another person that was always comical and many tales. When the telephone company starting placing some of the telephone cable underground he said the cable would not last long here in Thaxton, because when all the women were on the phone talking/gossiping the cable would "blow-up" and that would not work here. If there was a stranger come into town they would usually stop at the post office to get information it may be to get directions,etc. all the men folk would come to the store window and maybe open the door to see who it was and alot of times they would head to the post office especially after the person left to find out who it was and what they wanted. My mother always said she could write a book about of the happenings that took place at the stores and "she licked enough stamps" to go around the world. Some of the other people one might see every day would probably be Hap Hodge, Mr. Brooke and Raymond Johnson, Reggie, Panny, and Caycie Hunter, Mr. Doyle and Donice Warren, Buford Bevill, Clyde Bevill, Bill Carnes, Earn Carnes, the list could go on and on. Also, other store owners, Ernie Carter and Dewey Holden, Oakley Hooker, and there were others after these owners. Maybe some other time can write happenings that took place at the other stores. One thing I did want to mention on the walls in the town hall there are phone number written on the walls were the telephone was located. I will sign off for now. I might think of another subject to write about in the future. Hope you enjoy reading this rambling and think back on memories that you have stored in you memory box,
It is beginning to look like spring with the buttercups, pear trees, yellow bells, has another name, but that is what I call those. Spring will arrive on Saturday, March 20.
"The Robin cried 'wake-up, wake-up' and started in to sing; the squirrel opened sleepy eyes and said it must be spring; The sparrow woke the badger, the blue-bird woke the bear, and in the forrest voice ring its springtime everywhere." Have a great week!!
