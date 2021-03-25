The park facilities are now open for rent you will need to call this number 662-419-1001, William Montgomery, is the new Park Manager, if you are interested in renting the park facilities. This also includes the renting of the ballfield and pavilion you may check out the Town of Thaxton facebook page for more information regarding the price for renting these facilities.
Information is posted to this page from time to time to keep up to date with activities in the community. There have been some news signs placed within the park. Thaxton Community Park Sign out by the road, signs on the concession stand regarding rules and regulations pertaining to park. Also, other signs placed at different locations. If you are in the park area, please take time to read these signs. Also, cameras are in different locations within the park and buildings to help curtail vandalism.
The Thaxton Cemetery Committee held a committee meeting on Monday Night, March 15, 2021. The following people are on the cemetery committee: Jeffery Coleman, Jeff Gooch, Sammie Jaggers, Zane Moody, Diane Russell and Wells Russell. The following are some of the items that were on the Agenda: These two items were discussed at some length. In order to maintain the cemetery to make it easier to mow and weed-eat. THE COMMITTEE VOTED TO NOT ALLOW ANY MORE WHITE GRAVEL/ROCK TO BE PUT ON THE GRAVESITE. The committee will not ask the family members to remove the rock that is now in place; however, no more is to be brought into the cemetery. Also, IT WAS VOTED TO KEEP ALL TRINKETS AND GLASS ITEMS OFF THE GRAVESITES. THE GRAVES CANNOT BE MOWED OR WEED-EAT WITH ALL THESE ITEMS ON THE GRAVES. The committee would appreciate your cooperation in helping keep these two items maintained and under control. The committee discussed repair of some tombstones, and putting out fertilizer and grass seed. This will probably be done later on in the the year.
Jeffery Coleman and I will be working on a new project within this year. We would like to see some Historical Signs placed in the town. One to be placed in the Thaxton Cemetery and one to be placed on the school property, recognizing the Thaxton Gym. We will need to do research on this project and get make contact the Department of Archives and History. This is just in the talking stages, hopefully, we can follow through on this project.