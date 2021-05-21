This is an update on the some of the Cemetery Projects we have going on: Phase 1 – work inside the cemetery, a soil sample has been collected from the cemetery and when the results of the soil sample is returned then will proceed to put out lime, fertilizer, and plant grass in areas in the cemetery. Hopefully, we can get a good stand of grass and get rid of alot of weeds. The last week in May, Lisa Gooch, and the Youth Group of Thaxton United Methodist Church will be placing flags on the Veterans Graves (86), and placing a wreath at the Veterans Monument at the Park for Memorial Day. The flags will remain in place for Flag Day, June 14; and Independence Day, July 4. Also, a reminder the Cemetery Committee has ask that NO MORE WHITE ROCK BE PLACED ON GRAVES IN THE CEMETERY AND PLEASE REMOVE THE TINKETS AND GLASS OBJECTS FROM GRAVES THIS WILL HELP WITH THE MOWING AND WEED-EATING. These items are not allowed!!!! The Committee would appreciate everyone’s cooperation in helping with this request. Also, with all the bad weather, high wind, rain, hail there have been alot of flowers blown off the gravesites. If you would put your name on the wreaths, with a “water proof pen”. I think you can purchased these possibly at Walmart, Art Supply Store, etc. this would be a way of replacing the flowers on the right graves. Just a suggestion.
Two weeks ago, Treva Card, and I worked on updating the list of names of people that are buried in the Thaxton Cemetery. Treva works with “Find A Grave.” This has been an on going project for the last two (2) years. She has updated the list from when Shannon Carter did this project in the late “90’s.” and several people in the community,Billie Dove, Ethel, and I have been keeping a list of names since then so these names are being added to list and a new booklet will be printed. This will need to be an on going project and names added from time to time. Also, the Pontotoc County Historical Society, took as a project of indexing the Cemeteries of Pontotoc County. Shelby Griffin, Janie Luther, Delight Scott, Billie Dove Graham and I indexed Thaxton Cemetery. After all the information was complied into a book,”Cemeteries of Pontotoc County.” We have the book for sale in the Town Square Post Office and Museum Gift Shop.
I am sure by now people in the community are aware the town board has hired Bro.William Montgomery as the New Park Manager, and Grounds Keeper-Mowing of town property. The phone number for renting the park facilities is 662-419-1001.
I am writing this column on Saturday Afternoon. It is rather quite downtown very little activities going on today. However, Jeff and Tommy, along with others, are busy working in the field trying to get crops planted. There has been so much bad weather, rain, wind, fields have been too wet to get crops in the ground, Then there is alway equipment that has to be worked on or replaced.
Back in the day when I was growing up in Thaxton, Saturday Afternoon was rather busy downtown. This would be when most people were caught-up with their weeks work and took off Saturday Afternoon and come to “The Store.” Bost Grocery, Carter Grocery, Holden Grocery, and Thaxton Post Office, back then the Post Office was open until around 4 or 5 o’clock. My mother, Jimmie Bevill, was postmaster,in those days. It wasn’t only the men, their wives, and children, would make this their saturday afternoon outing. Ms Modean, Ms Moss, Ms Rosie,wives of store owners, would be in store during the week and always on Saturday. Most of the ladies did their visiting at the post office, as there was a large sitting room or lobby available for them to visit. There was alot of conversation going on during this afternoon. This would be the ladies day to catch up on the weekly news and activities. Some of the people you might see would be Tal and Wayne Hunter, Frank “Doc” and Vera Wells, Clyde and Mary Opal Bevill, Bill and Beulah Carnes, Earn and Essie Carnes, Quay and Rudell Gooch, Oakley and Charlotte Hooker, Donice and Ethel Warren, Everette and Leoda Sewell, Reggie and Lavene Hunter, Howard and Ilene Dillard, Ervin and Otie Carwyle, Olin and Miriam Mize, Erskin and Elsie Ard, Some of the men you might see would be Otho Bevill, Hap Hodge, Panny Hunter, Boyd McGregor, Henry Todd, Doyle Warren, Eddie Carwyle, Brooks and Raymond Johnson, Clark and Wayne Bost, Caycie Hunter, Oren White. Also, some week-ends, Nubern Long, Raphael Sewell, and Golden Harris would be visiting family and they would always made their visit to “The Store.” The list could go on and on it would take several pages to name everyone. A lot of good tales are stored within these walls of these old buildings. Everyone have a good week, remember GOD is in control.