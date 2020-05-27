By the time you received the Progress this week Memorial Day Celebrations will be over. However, I would like to highlight, one activity that has been done in and/for our community. Sammie Jaggers, along with Lisa Gooch.and the Youth from Thaxton United Methodist, placed flags on the veterans graves at Thaxton Cemetery. This includes graves for 85 Veterans. Also, after placing the flags the group went to the Thaxton Community Park and placed a Memorial Wreath at the Veterans Wall. I do appreciate Lisa and youth helping with this project. This is their second year to do this give them another year or two and the group will about be able to locate the graves by themselves. The cemetery to divided in Grids and Rows (ex. ABC-Row 1,2,3,) and the cemetery has been indexed with Name, Section, and Row making each grave site easier to locate. Shannon Carter a former resident of Thaxton, (now deceased) undertook this project and also printed up several copies, put in book form, which makes graves easier to locate. We are in the process of updating cemetery records, hopefully getting this completed this year.
Regarding the Veterans Walls, I would like to see the community come together during Memorial Day Week-end and have a Memorial Celebration. It does not necessarily have to be on Memorial Day. We can plan a day for Friday or Saturday before Memorial Day. We would not want to infer with the Memorial Celebration held each year in Pontotoc. This is idea we can be thinking about. Regarding the Veterans
Wall the "last bricks that were ready to be added" was completed about two (2) weeks ago. The committee is still taking names to be added. There are still some names that I can think of that need to be added contact with family members need to be made. Mail your information to Gene Stepp, 175 Walker Road, Thaxton, MS 38863- phone number-662-871-1444.
Kim and I have been putting out flowers downtown should have this project completed this Thursday, (May 21.) Then comes the work of the upkeep and watering. If you pass by and see that the plants need water there is a hydrant and water hose for your convenience for any volunteer. 'I WOULD APPRECIATE SOMEONE NOT STEALING OUR WATER HOSE." It seem to come up missing they must have needed the hose more than we did.
At May board meeting the Aldermen voted to open up the park area: ballfield, playground area. Groups still need to be "NO MORE" than 20 for outside activities. Regarding the Community Center( Gym)
the building will remain closed. At the June board meeting a decision will be made as to when this closure can be lifted. There will be some guide lines to be followed regarding cleaning, sanitizing and also there are a few repairs to be made at the building. We realize this has been an inconvenience for some people since they had the building rented during this time. However, everyone being aware of the coronavirus, no choice, this had to be done.
Note: Excerpts From Gene P. Conlee's WWII Diary: May 1, "Every day about the same-big aircraft carrier joined us today. Hope she stays." May 2, " Should be over half way across this pond. This ship is horrible, was made to carry POW's back to USA." May 3,"Ole pond getting rough, on guard tonight don't know what I am supposed to be guarding. Think we are near some island small birds flying overhead." May 5, "In danger zone today still don"t know where we are; told to sleep in our clothes. Now 4 hours ahead of Thaxton time. Supposed to go thur Straits of Gibraltar by Tuesday." May 6-" Worst day at sea. Maybe this will keep German Subs away.Think we are about 400 miles from North Africa wish it 50. Took all our money today, issue other when we arrive but where in the ?? are we going? Ship rocking can hardly write,my head going 100 M.P.H.; May 7- 14th day at sea. 16 months ago the Japs pulled their trick on Pearl Habor. They will regret it." I will continue some of these excerpts in another column. Thought you might enjoy reading does not hurt to refresh our minds and our thoughts of the "Greatest Generation." "GOD BLESS AMERICA."
