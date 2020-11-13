" Wreaths Across America:" The American Legion Auxiliary are making available the Christmas Wreaths to mark Veterans graves. Wreaths are $15.00 each and orders must be placed no later than Thursday, November 19. You may call Mary Frances Stepp-662-509-0903; or Marilyn Ide-662-488-5493. These wreaths may also be purchased for any loved one, not just to honor Veterans. When these wreaths arrive you will be notified where and when to pick them up. We have 85 Veterans buried in Thaxton Cemetery, I would like to see as many wreaths placed in Thaxton Cemetery; however, I know that is about impossible. It would be nice; however, that if someone has relative/veteran that is buried here in the cemetery to purchase a wreath. I plan on making a few contact to ask people to purchase a wreath.
Town of Thaxton will be having the Christmas Parade this year, date Friday, December 4, at 6:30, line-up starts at 5:30. The parade route will be the same as in past years. There will not be any activities at the Community Center after the parade. I hope the churches in the community are making plans to enter a float, also decorate your ATV, Golf Cart, motorcycles, antique cars, tractors, walk as a group, maybe a group singing carols. If you would like to place an entry you may call these numbers: Hooker Construction, talk with Cindi, Leslie, or Mandy- 662-489-2567; Kim Gilliam-662-419-2505; Nick Ford-662-296-5787; or Sammie Jaggers, 662-489-4888; or 662-419-5600.
The repair work on the fence(adding some new fence in places) at the ballfield at the park has been completed.
