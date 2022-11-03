Thaxton Baptist Church will celebrate it's 150 Anniversary on Sunday, November 6, at 10:00 am. Everyone has a special invitation to attend. Especially former residents that grew up in community and had connections with Thaxton Baptist by membership, attendance, or family connections. A group of Thaxton Classmates enjoyed a luncheon in the home of Kenneth and Ann Warren at their home on Mt. Vernon Road, Tupelo on Friday. Those enjoying the lunch, fellowship, recalling good memories of our days at Thaxton High School were: Jerry and Lynda Bost, Mack and Pat Williams, Barnell and Shelby Griffin, Moody Gay Russell, Jimmy Matkins and friend, Beverly, Janie Luther, Ethel Warren, and Sammie Jaggers. Fun Filled Day!!!

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you