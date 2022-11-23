Thaxton Christmas Parade will Friday, December 2 at 6:30. Line-up starts at 5:30. The parade route will be different this year.
The line-up will be on highway 336, beginning at the the corner of Wells road and hwy. 336. There will be a need for more volunteers to help with traffic control along with fire department and law enforcement.
Anyone that would like to help with line-up and traffic, you may contact Park Manager William Montgomery 662-419-2707 and Mayor Steve Moss 662-297-8865. Anyone interested in having an entry in the parade may call these numbers: 662-419-2707; 662-419-5600; 662-297-8865.
After the parade there will be activities at the gym for kids; crafts, visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause and having your picture taken with Santa. A meal of chili, vegetable soup, hotdogs, drink and dessert for a donation to help with parade expense. Christmas decorations will be going up after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The gym will not be rented starting Monday, November 21 through Friday, December 2, due to the parade committee working at the gym. The theme for this year's activities is "Candy Land." See you at the Parade!!
Have a Blessed Thanksgiving!!
