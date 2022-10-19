There will be a memorial service/celebration this Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. for the four victims killed in the plane crash on November, 1935. Friends and family are to meet at Sand Springs Cemetery on Highway 346 to view the tombstone dedicated to Henry Graham, Lamon Graham, and Bud Warren. The tour will then travel to the crash site were a memorial /dedication will be held for victims and pilot, Dean Faulkner. A memorial marker was placed at the crash site earlier this year.
Thaxton Christmas parade will be Friday night, December 2. The planning committee will meet soon to start making plans for the activities at gym. There will be soup, chili, hotdogs, drink, and desserts served after the parade for a donation to help with expenses. More information will be available as time gets closer. Please be making plans to put an entry in parade.
A great time was had by all that attended annual school reunion held October 1. We had a total of 89 classmates, spouses and family members to attend. I would like to say a "Thank You" to all that helped with planning, decorations,serving, and cleanup. Also, for ladies that furnished desserts, Blacksmith BBQ for catering the food. Special Thanks for donations that will go toward reunion for 2023.
The Thaxton Baptist Church will celebrate it's 150th Anniversary on Sunday, November 6th at 10:00. Everyone has special invitation to attend. Especially, former residents that grew up in the community and had connections with Thaxton Baptist by membership, attendance, or family connections. A lot of good memories flow from Thaxton Baptist.
New business will be opening soon!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&