There will be a memorial service/celebration this Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. for the four victims killed in the plane crash on November, 1935. Friends and family are to meet at Sand Springs Cemetery on Highway 346 to view the tombstone dedicated to Henry Graham, Lamon Graham, and Bud Warren. The tour will then travel to the crash site were a memorial /dedication will be held for victims and pilot, Dean Faulkner. A memorial marker was placed at the crash site earlier this year.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you