The Thaxton Christmas Parade will be on Friday Night, December 3,2021. I do not have any more details this week, other than it will start at 6:30 p.m., line-up starts at 5:30, on Hunter Road. Just be making plans to have an entry in the parade. Do a float, antique car, truck, tractor, ATV, golf cart, walk as a group, Beauty Review winners, whatever. There will be NO ENTRY FEE!! You may call these numbers for more information or to place an entry. Bro. William Montgomery-Park Manager, 662-419-2707; Mayor Steve Moss- 662-297-8865; Brandon Moody-662-419-7386; Kim Gilliam-662-419-2505; Cindi Webb-Hooker Construction-662-489-2567; Jeffrey Coleman-601-529-0011; Ed Minier-662-419-9072; Grant Gooch-662-419-2110; Sammie Jaggers-662-419-5600. There should be more details worked-out at the next town board meeting, Tuesday, November 1, 2021.
The American Legion Auxiliary will be taking orders for "Wreaths Across America", again this year. In our community you may contact-Mary Frances Stepp-662-509-0903. Wreaths maybe purchased until November 17,2021, price again this year is $15.00. Also, wreaths may be purchased at the "VETERANS DAY" Celebration "STEW", on November 11, 2021 (Thursday.) The Wreaths may picked-up at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse, on Saturday, December 18, located on West Marion Street, last building on the right before you get to Tanglefoot Trail. The wreaths will have to be paid for when you place your order. I would like to see more Wreaths placed on veterans graves in Thaxton Cemetery this year. If you have relatives (veteran) buried in Cemetery this would be a nice holiday decoration. I place a wreath on Richard and Scott's graves and also purchase extra ones to place on family friends that do not have any relatives living or does not live in Thaxton.
I am getting on my "soap box" this week. I am not very happy with the person or persons that stole one of the fern, pot, and stand, at the town hall last week. I will say hope your conscience bothers you; however, people like you do not have a conscience and prey on other people's property. I hope you dropped and broke the pot and the fern DIES. Enjoy at the town's expense!!