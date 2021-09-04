The Thaxton School Reunion planning committee will meet around the second week of September to make a decision regarding the school reunion scheduled for Saturday, October 2, 2021.
I have been publishing in my news column that we would probably have the reunion. However, due to the rise in the COVID-19 it is just a "wait and see." I would like some feed back from former students/classmates what your opinion is regarding the reunion. Should we have the reunion? Continue with planning and let everyone make their own decisions if they would like to attend. Let it be your decision if you would prefer to wear a mask or not wear mask. Input from the classmates might help with making decision.
As most of you know the town only had three people to qualify for the office of Alderman during the General Election which was held June 8, 2021. Therefore, the town Election Commissioners had to call for a special election to fill these two positions. It was set to be held on Tuesday, September 7. Since there were only to people to qualify the Election Commissioners could dispense with the special election and declare the following two people winners for these positions: Jeffrey Coleman and Edward Minier. Edward and Jeffrey were sworn in to office Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The town board is made up of Mayor Steve Moss, Aldermen Jeffrey Coleman, Kim Gilliam, Grant Gooch, Edward Minier, and Brandon Moody. Other Town Officials are Marshall O'Neil Warren, Park Manager William Montgomery, Clerk Sammie Jaggers.
The Bodock Festival will be held one day only, which is Saturday, September 11, 2021.