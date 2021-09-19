Children and grandchildren of Lake Russell met in the home of Ronnie and Pat Russell in Pontotoc on Saturday, September 4, to celebrate their Dad and Paw-Paw's birthday. Lake would have been 100 on August 24. He passed away on July 26, 2017 at the age of 95. Those attending were Joanna and Kenny Daniels, Douglasville, GA; Bridget Daniels, Hiram, GA; Amanda, Eric, Taylor and Grayson Russell; Bill Warren, all of Pontotoc; Beth,Mary Hatley, and Kendall Graham, of Hurricane; Wells and Dianne Russell, O'Neil and Bobbie Warren,all of Thaxton.
The Thaxton School Reunion Committee has made the decision to cancel the Annual School Reunion again for this year. It is not so much the Covid Pandemic, but due to some health problems of some of the committee members, they are not able to take on this project at this time. Hopefully, we can make plans for something later on.
The new led lights are being installed in the Gym at this time. It will probably be several weeks before the job is complete. I would like to express appreciation to all the people that made donations to this project. We received enough donations to pay for all the lights. Your Mayor Steve Moss, along with others, are volunteering their time to install these lights.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau Report The Town of Thaxton's population is 692.