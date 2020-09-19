This is another reminder that the Thaxton School Reunion Committee has canceled the school reunion for October 3, 2020. I will take a quote from a former school superintendent, Holmes Jennings,when he got ready to ring the school bell everyday morning and noon, would say " I Sure do Hate to do This." I sure do hate to cancel the reunion. Hopefully, we will be able to plan for next year 2021. Also the Buttermilk Springs Festival will not be held this year. You folks have probably figured it out by now. It was held last year on September 14, 2019. A decision on the Christmas Parade will be decided later.
THE THAXTON COMMUNITY PARK BUILDING IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.There are several repairs that has to be done, building cleaned and this seems to be the right time for this job to be done. I do not have an update on the fence repairs, however, that project should be completed soon. This may be an inconvenience for some families as they use the facilities during the holidays. There will be some decisions made before that time in order to make contact with everyone in plenty of time. Hopefully, this problem can be worked out.
The Northeast SPARC World Class Broadband is now being a reality in our town and area making some happy people.
The Veterans Committee is still taking names to be added to the Veterans Memorial Monument, contact person is Gene Stepp, 175 Walker Road, Thaxton, MS 38871,phone-662-871-1444.
Tags
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- Thaxton news for sept 16
- Coffee consumption and heart health
- 4-H News: try these easy cake mix cookies
- museum news
- church announcements for Sept 16
- Are you prepared for a disaster? Let's see
- American Legion cancels September, October meetings
- Seven Mississippi highway fatalities reported over Labor Day period
Most Popular
Articles
- The Return: a world wide special ten days of prayer and repentance set
- Tupelo man charged with aggravated assault in shooting at Howard Stafford Park in Pontotoc
- Patterson remembered as great leader and Christian gentleman by players and colleagues
- Pontotoc drug raid nets two arrests
- Pontotoc law enforcement adapt to trends in narcotics trade
- Y’all knew him as coach, I knew him as Mr. Ben
- Lady Vikings take rivalry matchup over South
- JH girls highlight Pontotoc's day at Mooreville Invitational
- Pontotoc Co. Sheriff's Dept. reports 22 arrests
- Support increased law enforcement efforts to stop shootings
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.