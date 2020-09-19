This is another reminder that the Thaxton School Reunion Committee has canceled the school reunion for October 3, 2020.  I will take a quote from a former school superintendent, Holmes Jennings,when he got ready to ring the school bell everyday morning and noon,  would say " I Sure do Hate to do This."   I sure do hate to cancel the reunion.  Hopefully, we will be able to plan for next year 2021.  Also the Buttermilk Springs Festival will not be held this year. You folks have probably figured it out by now. It was held last year on September 14, 2019.  A decision on the Christmas Parade will be decided later.

 
THE THAXTON COMMUNITY PARK BUILDING IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.There are several repairs that has to be done, building cleaned and this seems to be the right time for this job to be done.  I do not have an update on the fence repairs, however, that project should be completed soon.    This may be an inconvenience for some families as they use the facilities during the holidays. There will be some decisions made before that time in order to make contact with everyone in plenty of time.  Hopefully, this problem can be worked out.
 
The Northeast SPARC World Class Broadband is now being a reality in our town and area making some happy people.   
 
The Veterans Committee is still taking names to be added to the Veterans Memorial Monument, contact person is Gene Stepp, 175 Walker Road, Thaxton, MS 38871,phone-662-871-1444.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus