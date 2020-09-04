The Thaxton School Reunion Committee has had telephone conference and due to COVID-19, has made the decision not to have the 2020 School Reunion this year. Hopefully, by 2021 we will be able to plan the event for next year. The first school reunion was held l982, Shannon Carter served as our Master of Ceremonies, and we had approximately 700 to attend that year. then the next was 1986, this was
the 50 anniversary of the class of "1936". After that we held one l990, 1993 the fire house was dedicated to former Mayor J.O. Hooker, a memorial monument was placed and dedicated in his memory. In 1995
WWII Veterans were honored and recognized. After that reunion was held in l998, 1999, 2000, this year the group did a program and memorial in the honor of Mrs. Juanita(Faust) Hale, former English Teacher at Thaxton High School for many years. The year 2001, the program was dedicated in the memory of Willie Dee Inmon. Dee was killed July 4, that year in tractor accident. He was always there to help when any event was being planned at the park. A reunion has been held every year since 2000. Before the school reunions the community held a Bi-Centennial, 1976; and a Centennial in 1981. During these two events we were honored to have members of the "Thaxton Family" to attend.
The repairs on the fence at the ballfield should be completed within the next two weeks, pending on the weather. Some of the fence was repaired and some was replaced with new fence. Hopefully, plans can be made to use field later in fall.
As most of you know Fiber is currently being installed in our area.and the NE SPARC is bringing BOARDBAND to our community. The company has been working all spring and summer and should be completed very soon. This going to make some happy people in our community.
I appreciate Kim taking care of watering the flowers this summer. It will soon be time to plant some fall flowers and put up fall decorations. Hope to get this done by October 1.
We will be making decisions regarding Christmas Activities sometime in October
Enjoy the Labor Day Holiday and BE SAFE!!