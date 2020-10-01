Fall was ushered in last week with over 2 inches of rain giving the farmers a short break from cutting, baling and hauling hay. Also, construction has been delayed on several new homes being built in our community due to weather. If I have my count correct there are five new homes that are in the building process and three that are in the planning stages. If my numbers are not right, you can correct me.
Northeast SPARC guys are working at a fast pace getting the internet connected in our community. If you have not registered for the World Class Internet, and are interested, you may go online and register or Fill out a form that was mailed to you earlier and mail in to their office. The residents and businesses that have been connected state everything is working fine and at a great speed. Everyone is well pleased.
Martha Jo and I met with M.G. Russell (Moody Gay) last Tuesday at the museum. He has recently published a new book, entitled "The Hills of Pontotoc County" a book of short stories. He delivered some of his books for us to sell at the Museum Gift Shop. The book is a collection of memories. It tells what his life was like growing up on the family farm in the hills of northwest Pontotoc County in the Thaxton area during in the 1940s and 1950s. He started writing in his younger years and writing become a hobby that has continued through the years with a number of written short stories. "The Hills of Pontotoc County" is his first published book. You may purchase his book from Amazon, Town Square Museum. Also, the Heritage Museum, New Albany, as well as other locations.
M. G. is a native of Thaxton and graduate of Thaxton High School, class of 1956. He and his wife, Jan(deceased 2016), children, Greg and Alica make their home in Memphis. He retired from the transportation industry (Greyhound) retiring in 2004. The son of the late Moody and Louallie (Gafford) Russell, siblings Donna (Russell) Pettit (Gary), Danny Russell (Toni),all of Thaxton, Billie Joyce Bevill, Memphis, Bobbie Nell Roden, Tupelo, both deceased.
Juanita (Faust) Hale, our former English Teacher, at Thaxton High, would be so proud of his accomplishments with his writing. Hopefully, there will other books published in the future.
This coming Saturday, October 3, was scheduled for our Thaxton High School annual reunion. However, due the COVID-19, we have canceled for this year. Hoping that we can rescheduled for 2021, as always the first Saturday in October. Every year at the reunion during the program we have a short memorial in honor of the classmates,(deceased the past year.)
The following is a list of names of the classmates since last October, 2019: Jackie Bevill, class of 1953; Mickey Bevill, class of 1971, (the last class to graduate from Thaxton High);Rickie (Bevill) Cheney, class of 1969; Murry Coward, class of l959; Wayne (Hank) Bramlett, class of l958; Betty Faye(Stubblefield) Mills, class of l955; Jeanette(Owens)Walls, class of l954; Faye(Graham)Britt, class of 1940; Johnny McCharen, class of l965; Danny Clay Warren, class of 1963 (I think); Beulah (Plunk) Smithers. The Plunk Family moved to Clarksdale around 1951 and she finished school in Clarksdale,1957; Becky Hodges, class of 1967; Nelda Daniels, class of 1968; Bonnie (Hughes) Vinson,(I am not sure what class); Jackie Towery, class of l962; Demarice(McCoy) Kinard, class of 1949. I hope I did miss anyone, if so, someone call and let me know.
The Community Park Building continues to be closed. However, two (2) rentals were honored that were scheduled in September. However, there will be no more renting until further notice. A decision will be made soon regarding rentals that are scheduled for the December Holidays.
The NOVEMBER ELECTION WILL BE HELD AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER AS USUAL. Everyone have a Blessed Week!