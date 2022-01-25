This information is an update on the Memorial Wall and purchase of a memorial brick. The committee is still taking orders for the purchase of a brick. There was an order placed this week. The purchase price is now $40.00. If you would like to purchase a brick for yourself or a family member you may contact Mary Frances Stepp, 175 Walker Road, Thaxton,MS 38871. The information you will need to include will be Name; Rank, Branch of Service; and the time served.along with $40.00. There are some bricks that are on hand that need to be added to the wall,usually wait until there are approximately twenty bricks to be placed ten on each side. It would be nice if there were enough requests to finish out another row.
The Historical Marker has been erected at the Thaxton Cemetery. The Cemetery Committee has plans to hold a dedication later on probably in the spring when weather gets warmer. The Cemetery Committee appreciates the employees from MDOT from the Tupelo District Office for installing the marker. Wording: " Originally the site of log church known as Mayhew Chapel. Thaxton Cemetery was established in the 1840s. Located on the Turnpike Road, which was built in the late 1830s by the U.S. government. The cemetery's earliest known burial is ca. 1848. Land for a new church and cemetery expansion was donated by the town's founder, Dr. Montgomery C. Thaxton in 1887. Among the nearly 1000 persons buried here are more than eighty-five veterans of the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam." Thanks to Jeffrey Coleman, for his interest and research with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Jeffrey and I,also, did research at the Chancery Clerk's Office and I furnished information that I had on file.
This is a request from citizens in the community to express to the Thaxton Volunteer Fire Department and the first responders appreciation for their services to the community and surrounding area for all their hard work and dedication in regard to doing their job as firefighters, first responders, working wrecks, house fires, grass fires, assisting with house calls in case of an emergency. A big "shout out" of praise and support to these community Volunteers.
Received word last week that Judy Bramlett, wife of JR Bramlett, of Chicago passed-away with a massive heart attack. Funeral services will be held Wednesday.
JR thinking of you during this time, prayers for you and your family.