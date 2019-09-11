The Buttermilk Springs Festival will be held this coming Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Thaxton Community Park.There will be food, entertainment, vendors, activities. In case of rain the event will be move inside of the park building(Gym). The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. For more information you can call this number-662-296-0636. Please remember to bring your lawn chairs.
The planning committee will meet this week to start making plans for the Thaxton School Reunion, to be held on Saturday, October 5. Please put this date on your calendar, as you know by now the reunion is held on the first Saturday in October. Please be making your plans to attend. I will have more detail information in the coming weeks.
The new flag pole has been placed in the Thaxton Cemetery. A dedication date with "flag raising" will be set as soon as the weather gets cooler.
The Veterans Committee is still getting orders for bricks for the Veterans Memorial/Honors Monument.
If you would like to purchase a brick, price is $30.00, need Name, Rank, Branch of Service, and Years served.
You may get more information by call Gene Stepp, 662-871-1444.
Tags
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Latest News
- thaxton news
- friends of the library news
- American Furniture Mfg. optimizing business opportunities
- Three killed statewide in highway accidents over Labor Day, 131 crashes reported
- Wicker on strengthening America's workforce
- Dirt work, more culverts are ongoing at First Choice Gateway
- Outlaws Steakhouse serves prize-winning beef in a family atmosphere
- Pontotoc Aldermen approve FY20 budget
Most Popular
Articles
- Chamblee hired as new 4-H agent
- Cute, Creative, and Carefree: Whimsey Thrift and Consignment offers style and affordability
- Free pottery classes offered for ages 55 and above
- Lady Cougars off to fast start
- Bethany Primitive celebrates a century of service to the county
- Veterans Corner-September 2019
- Outlaws Steakhouse serves prize-winning beef in a family atmosphere
- MS Senators, Congressmen applaud grants to replace bridges for passenger rail
- Sheriff's dept. reports four arrests
- Chickasaw living history coming Friday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.