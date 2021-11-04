Thaxton Christmas Parade will be Friday Night, December 3, 2021. There will be a planning meeting this week to work out details.
American Legion Auxillary is taking orders for "Wreaths Across America." Wreaths may be purchased until November 17, 2021, price again this year is $15.00/each. If you order 10 or more the purchase price will be $12.50. You may contact Mary Frances Stepp, 662-509-0903 to place an order. Wreaths will have to be paid for when ordered. Wreaths can also be purchased at the "Veterans Day" Celebration "Stew" on November 11, 2021. Wreaths may be picked up at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse, on Saturday, December 18, located West Marion Street.
Robert and Kim (Hooker) Gilliam left on Friday, October 15 for a two week vacation. Their tour took them through around 15 states. They returned home Friday, October 29.
Their first stop was at Lambert's Cafe in Sikeston, Missouri, you can say they started their trip from there. From there went through Iowa, where they were amazed at the miles and miles of corn crops. Iowa is noted to grow a lot of corn. They then traveled on to Rapid City S. D. and Mt. Rushmore. They stayed one night there and then traveled on to Cody, Wyoming and Yellowstone National Park spent one day sightseeing and then traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They drove through the Tetons to Idaho and headed north through Oregon and on to Vancouver, WA, where they enjoyed a two day stay with Kenneth, Claudette Bevill, Liz (Bevill) Swanson(Rod). They took them on a sightseeing tour of Vancouver. One of the points of interest was the National Historic Site, Fort Vancouver founded by the Hudson Bay Company during the winter of 1824-1825, as a fur trading post and supply depot. Vancouver for the next twenty years was the most important settlement in the Pacific Northwest from San Francisco Bay to the Russian outposts in Alaska. It was the trading post capital of the northwest. They left Vancouver, and took highway 101 and traveled the Pacific Coast line into San Francisco and over the Golden Gate Bridge and a tour through the Redwood Forest. From California then on Arizona and a tour of the Grand Canyon. On their travel home they stayed one night in Albuquerque, New Mexico and then on to Waco, Texas, where they spent one day at the Silo's. " We saw some beautiful country and some Spectacular Sites like Mt. Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Red Wood Forest and that is only to name a few." " We really enjoyed our visit with 'The Bevills' and would like to go back for a visit sometime in the future." " We arrived at their house a day after Kenneth celebrated his 94th birthday. On the day we left that day Claudette gave
me a beautiful knitted sweater she had made." They enjoyed this once in a lifetime trip but were glad to get home to Thaxton!!
Remember to turn your Clock back one hour(1) on Saturday Night, November 6. FALL BACK!!!!