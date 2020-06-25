Gene, Mary Frances and I have completed the informational list of veterans names listed on the Veterans Memorial Monument. The list of names will be filed in a bind and placed at several locations.
If there is anyone that would still like to buy a brick($30.00 and it is a possibility the price on the bricks may increase, if so, will share this information.) Information needed is Name, Rank, Branch of Service, years services. Gene Stepp is your contact ( 662-871-1444.) I would still like to make contact with family members regarding some of the WWII Veterans that served from Thaxton Community. If by chance, you read this article and have information on anyone in this area of service, you may call Sammie Jaggers, 662-489-4888.
I received word this week that Wayne (Eugene)Bramlett died on June 12, at his home in Alsip, ILL. Survivors are his wife, Jana; son, Delaney; and granddaughter, Blake. Siblings- William Lee Bramlett, Pontotoc; J.R. Bramlett, Chicago, ILL; Argie(Bramlett)Warren, and Effie(Bramlett)Brown, both of Pontotoc. Attending funeral services in Illinois were William and Sara Bramlett, and Don Warren. Wayne was always known as Eugene in School. He attended Thaxton High School, graduate of class of l958. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Bramlett, Sr, Thaxton/Turnpike Area.
Visitors in the home of Johnny and Martha Jo Coleman on Sunday, were her Mother, Jo Stegall, Jennie Powell, Johnny and Brenda McCharen, and Sara. This luncheon was a celebration of Mother's day, and Father's Day combined.
Sammie Jaggers; Jan Hewlette, Martha Little joined Barnell and Shelby Griffin and their families for lunch on Sunday (Father's Day). The luncheon was held at the Griffin Cabin in Thaxton. Everyone enjoyed good food, fellowship, and as always at one of these gatherings a lot of pictures are taken to help remind you of all the occasions held in the past, as one journeys on into the future. Reminder: when you make pictures it is important to always list names of back of pictures for the future generations. I have been going through pictures recently that were old, some I knew, some had names, and others did not.
Now, I am going to get on my "Soap Box." I, along with others, work to help with some beautification projects within the community by seeing flowers, flags, bows, and new signs are out in different places. However, when I see some of the flowers are missing/stolen (at the post office) kindly gets me upset to think someone would do this. I sure hope whoever is enjoying the potted plants.