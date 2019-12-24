If anyone is still interested in purchasing a memorial brick for memorial monument, located at the park the committee is still taking orders. The price is $30 a brick- need name, branch of service, rank, and years served.
This would be a great opportunity for someone to purchase a brick in memory/ or in honor(alive or deceased) "love one." You may mail your information to Gene Stepp, 175 Walker Road, Thaxton, MS 38871- phone number-662-871-1444. We are continuing to get orders and the bricks that are finished will be added sometime in 2020,.
There are enough brick ready at this time to probably add four rows
There are a number of people from our community traveling out of town for the Christmas Holidays wishing safe travel for them and also ones that will be traveling locally.