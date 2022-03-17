On Saturday, March 5, the family of Argie(Bramlett)Warren hosted a 90th Birthday Celebration with a Birthday Luncheon at Lep's in Pontotoc. Friends and classmates attending from our area were-Janie Luther, Jimmy Matkins,and friend, Beverly Wiley, Kenneth and Ann Warren, and Sammie Jaggers. Out of town family members, Junior Bramlett, his son, Eric and family; also, friends, Bill and Boone, all from Chicago.
Junior showed a video of his wife's funeral services (Judy), who had died earlier in February with a massive heart attack. This was for the family members that did not get to attend the services. Argie would like to send out "Thanks" to all the friends and relatives that attended and helped make it a special day for her, for the birthday cards, phone calls. Argie "it was really a special day."
Argie was a graduate of Thaxton High Class of l951, all brothers and one sister, Effie, attended Thaxton High: Emmitte, deceased, class l952; Rayburn, deceased, class l953; Robert, deceased, class l954; Tommy, deceased, class 1955; Paul,deceased, class l957; Eugene,deceased, class 1958; J.R. (Junior), class 1961; William Lee, class 1963; Effie, class 1968.
Also, the same week of Argie's birthday, I received word that Jean Carwyle, classmate of Argie's had passed away that week. Someone can correct me if I am wrong, but I think that only leaves four living members of that class-1951.
It will soon be time to start mowing and clean-up at the cemetery. Now is the time to start making your donation to the cemetery fund to help with the upkeep. Thaxton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 23, Thaxton, MS 38871. Thanks in advance for your donation. If you have not been to the cemetery and seen the Historical Marker placed inside the fence of the cemetery make sure to put that on your "to do calendar,do not just look but read the inscription." This is something that the community can be proud of. Thanks to the cemetery committee,especially Jeffrey Coleman and Sammie Jaggers,for getting the necessary research and paper work completed, Jeffrey was the "main spoke in the wheel" to get this project completed.
There has been some clean-up work at the park around the playground. The old mulch has been removed from under the slide and swings and instead of placing new mulch, fertilizer and grass seed has been sown in that area. Hopefully, in the future there can be other improvements at the park. We also have a new sign for the town hall building that should be up by the end of the week.