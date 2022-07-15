The weather is a little cooler this morning will get hotter this afternoon. We are still in need of rain did get a good rain last Sunday(07/03) but have received only small sprinkles this past week. Some of these showers has brought in some cooler temperatures for a short time.
This is Monday morning, things are rather quite in downtown Thaxton, other than the traffic passing through with five roads coming through the downtown area it makes for a lot of traffic. Since Thaxton Grocery closed its doors in December, 2021, there is only the Town Hall and Hooker Construction in this area. We do have several businesses located on the highway 6/278. However, it is rather lonesome on this side of town. People in the community miss not having a 'Country Store' to go to and visit and catch up with all the happenings of the day/week. I am one of those people this is the first time we have been without a country store since back in 1860's. There are a lot of memories from those days. Maybe one day I and others in the community can take time to sit down and do some history of the "General Merchandise-Country Stores" and their owners within our town/community. It would take research.
There was a large crowd to attend the July 4th Celebration to enjoy all the activities,food, fireworks and fellowship among all the neighbors and friends within our community and those attending from outside the community and other areas. The weather for the day was pretty, 'but hot'. Express appreciation to all the people, who make this day a success. Also, this year a parade with Rhonda Kenney being in charge of organizing this event, before the activities at the park got under way. This year the entries were small in number. Next year planning will be started earlier in the year to make the parade larger and better.
Please put these dates on your calendar: The Thaxton School Reunion, Saturday, October 1, 2022; Christmas Parade, Friday, December 2, 2022. More information on these events as time gets closer.
There were several from this area to attend the College World Series Championship in Omaha, Nebraska to see the Rebels win the National Championship. Among those were Sammy Matkins, sons, Kyle, Zack, and grandson, Bannon. Kyle and Zack are grandsons, Bannon is Greatgrandson, of Jimmy and the late Barbara(O'Bannon) Matkins, of Thaxton. Bannon is also the grandson of Bro. Paul and Laney
Sims of Pontotoc.
The following is a history item from July 2, 1898, published in the "Macon Beacon", Macon, Mississippi. "Catching Distillers" "Revenue Inspector, W.B. Cross and Deputy Marshal Anderson made a very successful expedition into the illicit distilling region of Pontotoc County recently. They captured one 60-gallon still near Thaxton and a 140-gallon one about twenty miles south of Pontotoc. Both were destroyed. Mr. Cross is proving himself one of the most efficient officers in the South, as his unceasing diligence is responsible for many of the captures lately made in this section." Thought some of residents would enjoy reading this article.