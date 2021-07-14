There will be a benefit for Berry Kentner on Saturday, July 17, 6:00 p.m.-until. The event will be held at The First Choice Bank Gateway Pavilion located at 139 West Reynolds Street, next to Tanglefoot Trail and across from Reeder’s Farm Supply. A Bar-Be-Que Dinner will be served beginning at 6 p.m. , along with music, followed by a live auction at 7:30 p.m. The benefit is sponsored by family and friends of the Kentner Family. Berry is still confined at the MED, Memphis, TN, due to severe burns over 60% of his body. He has had skin graft surgery and will be set-up for more surgery soon. Berry will have a long hospital stay/convalescence Please remember this family with prayers and your donations. There is a donation box located at Thaxton Grocery.
The Thaxton Cemetery Committee has made application with Mississippi Department of Archives and History for a Historical Marker for Thaxton Cemetery. Jeffrey Coleman and I have been gathering documentation to help support information to be included on the marker. Thaxton Cemetery was established before the Civil War. The earliest known burial is ca.1848. Land for cemetery expansion was donated by Dr. Montgomery C. Thaxton in 1887, for whom our town was named. There are approximately 900,plus, 86 of those are veterans of Civil War, World War I, World War II,Korean,Vietnam, buried in the cemetery. Also found through “Find a Grave” a Union Veteran is buried in the cemetery, a member of the 1st Alabama (U.S.) No Tomb Marker. Hopefully, the marker will be ready to install in the fall of 2021. If any of you that has relatives buried in the Thaxton Cemetery would like to donate to this project it will be appreciated. Also, in the future there will be an updated list of people buried in cemetery. This list will have added information that was not in the first published list prepared by Shannon Carter. I think this is a worthwhile project and this information will need to be updated down through the years.
The Park Project of replacing new LED lights in the gym is closer to becoming a reality. I would like to say a special “Thanks” to the people that have donated to this project. It will be more cost sufficient and better qualify of lighting.
Thursday, July 8, Sue Spears, Ethel Warren, Janie Luther, Shelby Griffin and Sammie Jaggers were visitors in the home of Kenneth and Ann Warren of Tupelo. Also, Dorothy (Warren) Nicholson, and daughter, Sherry, of Athens, AL came for a visit. The day was spent recalling old school and childhood memories of growing up in Thaxton, taking notes/recording some community history, taking group pictures,enjoying a bar-be-que lunch and making plans to meet again soon. Dorothy and Sherrie also made visits to Donald, Hallie and Brian Allen in Thaxton, Lee Warren, Hortontown, and Johnnie Sanders,Ecru, stops at Warren Cemetery, and Pleasant Grove Cemetery located on Cane Creek Road, North.
The Stockyard located on highway 6/278 in Thaxton is under new management. The business was purchased by Tim Holladay, under a new name-North Mississippi Stockyard,LLC. The Restaurant”Outlaw Steak House” is still under the same management. The new convenience store “Royal Grocery” located on south side of Hwy-6/278, is now open for business.
There was a large crowd to attend July 4th Celebration and Fireworks show held at the Thaxton Community Park last Saturday,July 3. We appreciate everyone that help with this event and for your attendance.
ANNUAL THAXTON SCHOOL REUNION WILL BE HELD SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2021. ADD IT TO YOUR AVENTS CALENDAR!!!