Updates on some of the projects that we have on going: The Veterans Committee are still taking names to be added to the Veteran's Memorial/Honors Wall located at the park. We are still trying to reach family members regarding loved ones that we would like to have a brick added for those veterans. I have made contact with Kathy Renfrow, Ferrell Carnes's daughter, she is work to get information on Ferrell, Shirley and Reeves Carnes. I would also like to make contact with "The Dickson Family", for information for Herbert and William. Also, on James and Bobby Dickson. Golden and Oakley Harris.These are just some of the ones that I am trying to make contact and work on.You may also make contact with Gene Stepp, (662-871-1444) or 175 Walker Road, Thaxton, Mississippi, 38871.
Zane Moody is leading the way to erect a flag in the Thaxton Cemetery. Others that have been helping on this project is Jeffery Coleman, Al, Britt, Wells Russell, Ronnie Russell,and Brandon Moody. Also, want to Thank Gene Turner for helping with securing a flag and flag pole from the Woodmen of the World. The form has been built and the concrete has been poured. The location of the flag is approximately in the middle of the cemetery at the highest point. There will be a dedication program planned at a later date for placing and raising the flag. If I have miss someone that helped on this project let me know so I can add your name to the list.
I talked with Mrs. Avis Porter last week. She had recently had an appointment with her cancer doctor. On a "Praise Note." Her condition is stable and cancer is not growing and/or spreading. The lymph-nodes showed NO CANCER.
Events coming up- Rebel-Bulldog Cook-off will be held this Saturday, August 17, at the Pontotoc Court Square.
The Bodock Festival will the the week-end of Friday, August 23, and Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Thaxton School Reunion will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at community center. Please be making your plans to attend. Thaxton Christmas Parade will be Friday, December 6, 2019. Put all these dates on your Calendar.
Remember we will be voting again on Tuesday, August 27, 2019!!
