At the town board meeting in October, 2021 the decision was made to have the Christmas Parade this year. The parade will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021. Starting time will probably be at 6:30 p.m., line-up starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a planning meeting within the next few weeks. Businesses, churches, individuals please be making plans to put an entry in the parade. I will be putting more information in the paper as time goes on.
Installing of the new LED lights in the gym has been finished. It sure makes a difference as far as lighting goes. I would like to send out a big "Thank You" to all the people that made a donation toward this project. There was enough monetary donations received to complete the whole project. The community/ and former residents, are always very generous, when we ask for, or need donations for different projects with the community.
This is an update on Mrs. Avis Porter. Mrs. Porter recently had a CT Scan. Her Stage 4 double lung cancer had not spread! Her doctor broke a record for him in that he had never had a patient that "Alimta Chemo" had been effective for so long. He had told her sometime back that it was effective from six months to a year. She has been on it for close to four (4) years. Also, this broke the record for NMMC Oncology Clinic in Tupelo. Her doctor says she is the "Olympic Champion of Alimta." He surely chose the right Chemo for her and she is very thankful to God and for the many prayers for her.
She was 85 years old on September 26. She had the best birthday ever! Her family sent cards, gave her gifts and called. A dear friend and Sister in Christ baked her a big beautiful cake and gave her a gift. She had several big surprises. Jim, of Jim's Lily Pad delivered her a large beautiful flower arrangement. The vase was glass and is 19" around. It was from the American Lung Association National Officers! She also received a birthday card from Lori Younker, the National Director, of the Lung Helpline! She is the one that chose Avis to represent Mississippi in Washington, D.C. to help raise funds for Lung Cancer Research. Her card said," Avis, thanks for making the world more fabulous for 85 precious years. Blessings on your Momentous Birthday...What an impact you have made. Enjoy your day 09/26." Lori Younker.
Susan Winters brought a delicious lunch, gifts and a card and they ate outside. Avis received more birthday cards than she ever has. One day she received 18 cards! They were from some of her church family, The Pine Bluff Church of Christ, which meet near Toccopola. On the Sunday of her birthday she heard a knock on the door. She was expecting to see one person. Imagine her surprise when she opened the door and saw cars parked on both sides of her yard and many of her church family standing there! They brought her a huge basket, beautifully wrapped of treats. Brother Allen Drewery, prayed a touching prayer for her. During their worship services when the men pray they always call Avis and Brenda Weeks name. They are about the same age,only a few months difference. Avis is very, very,thankful the Lord has blessed her with these bonus years and that she is still able to live alone and be with her family and friends.
During the pandemic she sent a poem to Eber and Wein Publishing and they printed Volume 1 of the quarantine edition entitled " Bests Poets of 2020." Her poem is "Peace Around the World." Page 200.
Would that not be wonderful to have peace around the World.?
Birthday Wishes to My brother, Kenneth Bevill, of Vancouver, Washington. He will celebrate his 94th Birthday on October 19!!!