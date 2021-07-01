Independence Day Celebration will be held on Saturday. July 3 at the Thaxton Community Park. This event is sponsored by Thaxton Baptist Church and Town of Thaxton. Time schedule is 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.There will be free food, music and Fireworks Display. Please bring your lawn chairs.
The “Welcome Home to Pontotoc” Magazine will be ready this week. You should be able to pick-up a copy at the Pontotoc Progress or the Chamber of Commerce.
Reminder the telephone number for renting gym, ballfield, family reunions is 662-419-1001. The families that have been renting the building especially during the holiday season need to make contact with the Park Manager at this number and schedule and confirm your date.
There is an on going project to replace the lights in the gym with LED lights. Several donations have been received toward this project. If anyone would like to make a donation to this fund, it would be appreciated.This will make for better lighting in the gym and will be more cost effective. Classmates, this is a worthy project and I know you would like to help toward this endeavor.
Add this date reminder to your calendar Annual Thaxton School Reunion is Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Drive Safe and enjoy the July 4th Holiday. The date falls on Sunday this year so attending church services would be a good start for the day.