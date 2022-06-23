The fourth of July Celebration will be held on Saturday,July 2, beginning at 6:00 p.m.at the Thaxton Community Park. There will be food, gospel music, activities, and "blow-up" for the kids. The fireworks will start at DARK, probably around 8:45, or somewhere in that time frame,. You will need to bring you lawn chairs and blankets. This event is sponsored by the Thaxton Baptist Church, and Fireworks is sponsored by The Town of Thaxton and Thaxton Fire Department.
Plans are beginning to be made for the Annual Thaxton School Reunion. It will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Community Park Building. Please put this date on your calendar and be making your plans to attend. I will have more news regarding this in the column in the coming weeks. The Thaxton High Class of 1962 are making plans for their 60th class reunion. It will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022. I will have more information regarding place and time as time gets closer. Mary Frances and I are working on a Memorial List for deceased classmates and we plan to go back as far as October, 2019, as that was the last school reunion. We already have quite a long list and hope we do not miss any deceased members. If anyone thinks of someone,call or text, Mary Frances or me. We may already have the name on the list, if we do, a reminder is still is okay..
On May 25, 2022, the Town Board and Park Committee publish the following PUBLIC NOTICE in The Pontotoc Progress: "For a number of years, the Town of Thaxton Board and Park Committee has not charged for the use of the Community Park Building when it was being used for a benefit 'fundraiser.' However, due to the rising cost of supplies, building upkeep, including utilities and building insurance, the Town Board has made the decision to start charging $200.00 for the use of the building for BENEFITS for person living within or outside of the Town of Thaxton/Community. /s/ Mayor Steve Moss and Town Board."
If you have not made a donation to the Thaxton Cemetery Fund, Families/ Relatives, now is the time to do this, put it on your list of things to do. All funds are appreciated and needed for the upkeep.
The "Welcome to Pontotoc" Magazine will be available the last of June!!!