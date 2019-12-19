Another Thaxton Christmas Parade is now history. This was our 20th year for the parade, even though, there have been several years the parade was canceled due to weather. We did have rain on Friday morning, however, by afternoon the rain moved on east but left cloudy skies. We did have a good parade in spite of the weather. We had
Thaxton
approximately 30 entries, including four floats, antique cars, truck, tractors, ATVs, along with fire departments, Ecru, Hurricane, and Thaxton, led by Thaxton Police, and Sheriff's escorts. Santa and Mrs. Claus choose to ride on the Thaxton Fire Truck. After the parade route ended at the Thaxton Park. Everyone was invited to join in the activities at the gym. The building was beautifully decorated with christmas trees, lights, and other decorations thur out the building. There were crafts, activities for the kids, along with a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The park committee
did all the decorations, as well as, fixing a meal with chilli, stew, hotdogs,desserts, and drinks. I would like to say a "thanks" to all the volunteers that help with the parade, Rodney for volunteering to be our announcer, and does a good job, Don, Lane and Melinda for helping with line-up, and others that helped with decorations, and for all the people that attended the parade and activites. Prize winners in the float catergory: Cowboy Church-1-first place, Hooker Construction-2nd place, Thaxton Baptist Church-3rd place, and Thaxton Methodist Church-4th place. Put the date on your calendar for next year, first Friday Night, December 4, 2020.
The Coleman/Hunter Family Holiday gathering was held on the past Saturday, December 14. We had a good attendance. Besides local family members and others members from Saltillo, Amory, Pontotoc, out of town guests were Bernette (Coleman)Hooker and daughter, Pam Stephens, of Paris, TN; Scarlette Hunter and daughter from Augusta, GA. Sacrlette and daughter was here this week to attend the funeral of her grandmother, Nita (Robbins)Browning. Shane Hunter of Arkansas was here for the funeral of his grandmother, and served as pallbearer. They spend several days with their father, Delaine Hunter.
If anyone is still interested in purchasing a memorial brick for memorial monument, located at the park the committee is still taking orders. The price is $30 a brick- need name, branch of service, rank, and years served.
This would be a great opportunity for someone to purchase a brick in memory/ or in honor(alive or deceased) "love one." You may mail your information to Gene Stepp, 175 Walker Road, Thaxton, MS 38871- phone number-662-871-1444. We are continuing to get orders and the bricks that are finished will be added sometime in 2020,.
There are enough brick ready at this time to probably add four rows There will be a number of people from our community traveling out of town for the Christmas Holidays wishing safe travel for them and also ones that will be traveling locally.
Laodicea Primitive Baptist Church will be having their annual Christmas singing this Wednesday Night, December 18,2019, at 6:00 p.m. Also, refreshments in the Fellowship Hall after the singing. We would be glad for you to join us for this singing and fellowship.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!!