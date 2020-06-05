Visitors in Thaxton last week were Brenda(Carter)Fallon, Rocky Hill, New Jersey; Jeannie(Carter) Krumdieck, and daughter, Carey, Birmingham, AL, and Carey's friend, Hannah Price, Tupelo. They arrived on Wednesday. They, along with Janie Luther and I met at the Luther Cabin in Thaxton for lunch and visiting. Wednesday afternoon we went to Thaxton Cemetery, and also made a tour at the Thaxton Park and Veterans Memorial Monument and the girls always make a stop at the "Carter Home Place." Carey and Hanna became friends after meeting at Pepperdine University, Malibu, CA. They are graduates of the class of 2020. They all returned to Birmingham on Thursday. We had fun day visiting and recalling old memories.
Ms. Avis Porter had a recent appointment with her Cancer doctor for a check-up and also had a CT Scan, which showed the cancer had not grown or spread. This is always great news to hear. She has been staying at home due to COVID-19, family members have been taking care of necessary errands.
This is a reminder that cemetery mowing has started. If you have not made your contributions for the year now is the time to mail those in to Thaxton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 23, Thaxton, MS 38871.Update on the cemetery records is at a "stand-still" at this time. Hopefully, I can start to work on doing some research at the cemetery, but may need to be in the fall when the weather is cooler. Work will soon continue on other projects at cemetery, cleaning/repairing monuments, removing old bricks and rocks, this should make for better mowing. Also, COST OF GRAVE PLOT IS NOW $100.00.
Pontotoc Progress is starting to collect information for the "Welcome Home to Pontotoc" magazine. July 1,2020, is deadline to purchase advertising, and magazine should be ready by July 29, 2020.
Excerpts From Gene P. Conlee WWII Diary:June 1, 1944: " Golden Harris left for front today. He was in my tent last night--think he knew he was going, but did not tell me. Sneed boy from Hurricane also went. Sure hate to see them leave- tomorrow may be my day."June 6, 1944: "Heard today convey Golden and Sneed in was bombed. Hope they made it."June 11, 1944: "Got first letter from Mama today. They finally heard from me."June 15, 1944: "Left the valley today, Yesterday 3 of us talked to Chaplain about being baptized in the river. Went down and blood still flowing. We backed out."June 24, 1944: "Today I am 19 years old. Birthday present was a 25 mile hike. The boys were singing 'Happy Birthday to You.' when I slipped out of ranks, hid in a field and took short-cut back to tent.""Am lucky not on front yet, but the job has to be done and I am no better than anyone else. There will be many more killed, but someday it will all pass over and the world can enjoy a peaceful life (I hope.)"June 26, 1944: " Yesterday boys talked me into going AWOL to Rome. We hitchhiked up the Appian way, built B.C. and in better shape than most roads in Pontotoc County." Enjoyed Rome, but we got five (5) days of extra duty.
Until next time have a great week.