Avis Porter's 87 year old sister came to visit her recently. Her son and wife from Montgomery, Alabama brought her. Her brother from Shreveport, LA and his 12 year old grandson came. His wife was unable to come due to health reasons. Her brother from Olive Branch and his wife came. It was so wonderful for her to see them again!
thaxton
On Thursday, November 14, Avis had a CT scan and got a good report. Her lung cancer has not grown nor spread. Her chemo drug, Alimpta, is still effective. Her doctor says she is above average in that usually it is effective in patients from 6 months to one (1) year. This November marks two years for Avis! She told her doctor there had been many prayers to God for her and she Thanked the doctor for all he had done. She is so thankful to the Lord that she is doing well as she is. She says she is she is ready to go to heaven but she isn't ready yet. Of Course, the Lord will determine that day.
The American Legion Auxiliary has taken on the project this year for"Wreaths Across Amercian." The wreaths will cost $15.00, each.Payment must be made at the time of ordering. The wreaths will be delivered to the American Legion Hut next month. The date for pick-up will be published later in the Pontotoc Progress. If you purchase a wreath, you will be responsible for pick-up, and also placing the wreath on the grave on your own. If you would like to purchase a wreath you may call Mary Frances Stepp, 662-509-0903. The deadline to order a wreath is Thursday, November 21, 2019. If you have other question or like more information you may call this same number.
The Thaxton Christmas parade will be Friday night, December 6, beginning at 6:30. Parade route will be the same as last year. Please be making your plans to place an entry: Floats, 4-wheelers, antique cars, tractors, trucks. We would appreciate your entry, in order to help make the parade a success. There will be activities and food at the park building after the parade. Mrs. Clause will be making the flight with Santa this year. For more information you may call these numbers: Park Manager Laura Cox-662-296-0636; Sammie Jaggers, 662-489-4888 or 662-419-5600; Hooker Construction-662-489-2567; Steve Moss-662-297-8865. If you would like to volunteer to help with parade, helping with line-up, give out numbers, parking, or some other job you may call any of the numbers listed. This is our "20th" year for the parade-(1999.)
Brenda Carter Fallon of Princeton, New Jersey was a visitor in our community several weeks ago. She was guest of Janie Conlee Luther. During her visit she and Janie stayed at the Conlee Cabin in Thaxton. During her visit she made her usual visit to Thaxton Cemetery, as she always does when she is in town. After leaving the cemetery she, Janie and I stopped at the Thaxton Grocery-"Hot Air Cafe" for lunch. We enjoyed eating our lunch on the front porch of "Old Ernie Carter Store.(Mr. Ernie was Brenda's grandfather.) After lunch we went to the Town Square Museum for a tour. There we met with some members of the historical society and with friends of Brenda's from Tupelo. We have a lot of items on display at the museum that was donated by the Carter Family, (General Store, Carriage Room, tools, and other various items.) This was a fun day with friends and recalling old memories made in Thaxton Community.