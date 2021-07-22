Avis Porter wanted to give an update about her health. Her doctor has guessed she would live 18 months with stage 4 double lung cancer. (She has never been a smoker.) Only God knew she would still be living for four years!. She has had 57 Chemo treatments. Her doctor had told her that it is usually effective in patients for 6 months to a year. Her cancer is still confined to her lungs and hasn’t increased in size but a little. But Chemo not only affects your cancer but also your healthy cells. Recently, she had grown very weak and unstable and was in danger of falling. She walks without an aid only if she is close to something she can touch. She otherwise uses a cane or walker. Her doctor thought it would be helpful to have twice weekly, physical therapy for two months at her home. She completed that last week. It was helpful and she will continue to take the exercise she was taught. One tip was to hold on to the sink instead of behind a chair that could move and cause you to fall. She had her granddaughter, Mandy Horton, renew her driver’s license. Avis says she does not feel handicapped when she drives. She calls in her lunch order at Thaxton Grocery and Brandon or one of his workers will bring it to her car. She hasn’t been in any business in over a year. She orders through the mail. She is very thankful she can still live at home and prays it will continue until she goes to be with the Lord.
The Town of Thaxton, Mayor and Board of Aldermen have called for a ‘Special Election’ to fill two (2) Aldermen positions,since there were only three people to qualify for the positions by the deadline of February 5, 2021 for the General Election. The Special Election is set for September 7, 2021. Each candidate must qualify by petition filed with the Municipal Clerk. The petition must contain the names of at least (15) qualified municipal electors. All candidates will qualify as independents. Qualifying deadline is August 20, 2021. For more information you may call this number 419-5600. There will be other notices/ articles published in The Pontotoc Progress.
The Thaxton Cemetery Committee collected some soil samples from the cemetery early in the spring. The report came back stating needed chemicals,especially lime and fertilizer, so this past Saturday the guys on the committee met and spread the lime and fertilizer in the needed areas. We have two (2) projects going with the Cemetery, one I have mentioned in a previous column, that Jeffrey and I have applied for a Historical Marker for the Cemetery through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The application has been approved. Hopefully, the marker will be ready to install by early fall. The other project is to clean, sand, and paint the “Archway” at the front gate of the cemetery. If anyone would like to donate to these projects it will be appreciated. Also,the project of updating the burial list of names is still being updated.
If you would like to donate to the purchase of new lights(LED) for the gym you may do so by mailing your donation to Sammie Jaggers, P.O. Box 23, Thaxton, MS 38871. I would like to say donations toward this project have been good. I do appreciate everyone that has made a donation. Our Community, alongwith out of town residents, classmates, are very generous to help out in our community with projects we have with our improvements for the community.
Dates to remember: Thaxton Annual School Reunion Saturday, October 2, 2021. Christmas Parade, Friday Night, December 3, 2021.