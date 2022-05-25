Back when I was working full time, I always enjoy listening to the dispatchers and lawmen, or lawladies, on the scanner.
I say lawladies because nowadays, the long arm of the law may have nail polish on the end of it.
Anyway, I work with words and I value economy of language, saying what needs to be said in as few wordsas possible.
If you've ever heard a conversation between a pilot and an air traffic controller, or listened to a waitress giving an order to a short order cook, you understand.
The law enforcement 10-code is a good example of saying a lot without saying a lot, if you understand what I mean.
I used to talk to dispatchers and officers in connection with my job. I tried to use the 10-code when I can. To me, it's a mark of courtesy to use someone else's language when speaking to them.
I didn't always get the right 10-phrase, though, and as a result, I've provided a laugh or two.
I don't mind. I've been bringing unintentional laughter into other people's lives for years. Just ask my wife.
Anyway, I like the 10-code's brevity and conciseness.
For example, why waste time saying "I am now transporting a prisoner," when "10-15, J3" says the same thing?
It's a lot faster to say "10-23, 10-50, 10-79, J1," instead of the English translation, which is, "I arrived at the scene. There was a traffic accident. A subject is dead. Send the coroner."
The 10-code hides messages from those who don’t speak the language. Sometimes that's good.
A cop with a rough customer next to him, or her, in the front seat of the patrol cruiser, pricks up when the dispatcher radios the officer: "10-32, J1." The officer has just been told the suspect has a history of assaults on law enforcement officers.
In other words, the officer is sitting next to a copfighter.
Or to give another instance, “Investigate possible 10-73 at school" is a lot better than saying over the open airwaves exactly what the phrase means. “10-73" is a bomb threat.
And saying that a suspect is "10-81, J1" is a lot better than saying the civilian translation into thousands of switched-on scanners: "Subject is HIV-positive."
Not all 10-phrases have ominous translations,
Officers like to hear "10-64," which is "chow break,”and "10-87," and no, I'm not making this up, which means "paychecks out."
Of course, not everything is covered in the 10-code.
Listening to the scanner about 1 a.m. several years ago, I once heard an officer describe his rattletrap cruiser to another officer. His description: “This thing's about to shake my dentures loose." And no, I'm not making that up either.
Ever since, I've wondered what the proper 10-code is for: "Officer's dentures fell out while on routine patrol."
Perhaps the biteless bear could have be en considered "10-7," which is "out of service."
Or the owner of the lost choppers could have put out a "10-93" on them.
A "10-93, also called a BOLO, asks that other officers "Be On the Lookout " for..."