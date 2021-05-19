In 1972 Roger Kahn wrote “The Boys of Summer,” a non-fiction account of the Brooklyn Dodgers and their 1955 World Series victory.
But it was the 1965 “boys of summer” that struck a major chord with me.
I turned nine years old in December of 1964 and in May 1965 I played my first year of Little League baseball.
I was a member of the Haney Chevrolet team and we were coached by Mr. Max Lauderdale.
I was primed to play baseball with a real team and Mr. Lauderdale struck a match under me. He asked me if I thought I could play catcher and I said, “ Yes sir.”
Truth is, I’d watched baseball catchers on our black and white television on Saturdays but until that summer’s day in 1965 I’d never even seen catcher’s equipment up close, let alone put it on.
Creedence Clearwater’s John Fogerty was year’s away from writing and singing “Centerfield,” but I was ready to play.
Let’s be honest, in Little League the pitcher and catcher get most of the action. Every time the batter missed I got to throw the ball back to the pitcher. And they missed a lot.
And when Mr. Lauderdale let me start pitching some games it was a “Field of Dreams” prequel.
The uniforms were heavy duty cotton. The lettering was heavy duty felt. Momma would iron my uniform. Nothing wrong with that.
We played on an empty lot beside Dean Industries in Pontotoc. I think there were three light poles in the outfield.
But it shined like Ebbets Field to us.
Out dugout was a plank teetering on a couple of bricks on each end. There were no orange Gatorade coolers. But when you’re having fun you don’t get thirsty.
I remember that Steve Jones umpired the games. Mr. Buddy McGee, Bobby McGee’s daddy, coached one of the other teams. Mr. Buddy loved baseball and all sports. His love of baseball is alive and well in his son and grand children.
On game days I would be dressed by lunch time, anxiously watching the clock. I worried the snot out of momma, worrying that it would rain out the games.
One day I was all dressed for the game and as the hours passed into afternoon the sky grew darker.
Mother finally agreed to call Mr. Lauderdale and check to see if we were still playing.
Mr. Max told momma, “Yes m’am, we’re still playing, but the game’s not until tomorrow night.” Whoops.
Don Whitten is still a very good friend of mine. He and I played a lot of baseball in his pasture. We took batting practice with four or five old baseballs, which were often waterlogged. You have to do a lot of fetching in two man baseball practice.
I wish I still had that baseball uniform. I wish I still had that large box of baseball cards that I once had.
But I still have my first baseball glove— a Hutch brand. And thanks to my friends Johnny and Billy Baggett I have this team photo you see on this page.
Best of all I have the memories of playing baseball with my friends. I hope I get to play baseball with my grandson.
"Hutton, you're on deck."