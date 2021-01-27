I was visiting my niece on Saturday afternoon and her daughter, Annah Lane, nine-year-old South Pontotoc student had received a letter in the mail from a friend.
Her friend Kaylie is doing virtual learning and Annah Lane does in person learning. They play softball together, but since softball season is over they do not get to see each other very much.
I’m not sure why Kaylie decided to mail a letter to Annah Lane, but it was a teaching lesson for both girls and me.
It was a short, sweet letter expressing that she missed seeing her friend and asked what she had been up to.
Annah Lane was baffled on how that letter got to her. “Did her mother drive down her and put it in the mail box?” asked Annah Lane.
When her mother explained that you can put your letter in an envelope, address the front of the envelope, put a stamp on it and have the mail carrier pick it up or you can drop at the post office, the mail carrier will deliver the letter to whom it is addressed.
This was foreign to Annah Lane. She has grown up with phone calls, facetime and text messages. Writing a letter was something she had never heard of.
We told Annah Lane about our pen pal’s that we had in school and she had a hard time wrapping her mind around the concept of letter writing.
I am so glad that Kaylie wrote that letter to Annah Lane. I hope this was something that Kaylie’s mother is teaching her. The art of letter writing has been lost for so long that it reminded me that I have not set down and written a letter to anyone in years.
The closest we come to writing letters anymore are the once a year letter that might go into a Christmas card and I have gotten too lazy to even to that.
What a wonderful skill Kaylie’s mother is teaching her.
I hope to hear about a lively letter exchange between these girls and begin to do the same with their other friends.
I learned a lesson from a nine-year-old this week and plan to sit down and write some letters to some old friends.
Let’s ditch Facebook and get back to writing letters that gives the recipient something that they can put in a box and go back and re-read later in life.