If I could save time in a bottle The first thing that I’d like to do, Is to save every day Till Eternity passes away Just to spend them with you ...
Whispy pink feather clouds floated across the light blue early morning sky. I paused and sipped on my black coffee. My sister’s truck was packed and we were moments away from pulling out for a long weekend at the beach.
I knew it was going a fun time and yet a hard time because this was the first time my sister was going to the beach without her beloved husband, Mike. He carried her to the coast for might near every summer and they would spend two or three weeks.
The year after she retired they went down for two months and she enjoyed every minute of it. She has memories of the coast from every nook and cranny of every beach down there.
Thursday night I pulled a picture of Mike that I’d printed out on thin poster board. “Remember Flat Stanley that the kids sent out when they were in grade school?” I asked her. “Well now we have Flat Mike to go to the coast with us.” She grinned.
Jon and I spent the night with her so we would all be at the same place to leave from. We scooted down the highway and met our aunts, Sherry, Bonnie, and Susi, and uncle Sam at the Highway 45 Hardee’s where everyone got a breakfast sandwich and we went right on trucking.
A special surprise for the weekend was going to be the fact that Cindy’s boys were coming down along with her daughter-in-law and the grandkids. Her youngest grandson doesn’t remember the ocean since he was a baby the last time he was there. I asked Cindy to keep it a secret from Jon so that he would have the joy of seeing them pop up.
If I could make days last forever, If words could make wishes come true I’d save every day like a treasure and then, Again, I would spend them with you
Friday afternoon after a late lunch, with Flat Mike taking up a chair, the girls and the guys separated. Uncle Sam and Jon went off and fished and crabbed awhile and us girls went to the beach.
The wind tugged at our hair as we wandered close to the water’s edge. Shallow waves of the gulf lapped to shore skimming over the sand at low tide.
Seagulls called overhead while the little sand pipers skimmed through the shallow waters hungrily looking for a meal.
The first moments brought tears, my heart broke and I hugged my sister close, knowing she was missing spending her first glances without her dear one.
After a bit we rejoined the aunts who were getting cold because the wind was whipping up. As we drove down Beach Boulevard we saw an eagle high atop a dead pine tree. We stopped and admired him and took pictures of the magnificent brown bird with white head and deep yellow beak shining against the azure blue afternoon sky.
Back at the hotel we rested a bit, meanwhile, Cindy was monitoring the progress of her son who left very early after the noon bell tolled. He was going to go straight to the beach so that Malachi could see the ocean right away.
Jon and Cindy and I headed down that way. On the way Jon figured out that the kids were here because her grand girls called to let her know what part of the beach they were on. Before long we pulled up and the girls danced with glee. Immediately a chase ensued and they were kicking up sand and tagging each other out.
But there never seems to be enough time, To do the things you want to do Once you find them, I’ve looked around enough to know, That you’re the one I want to go, Through time with ...
The next day we went back to the ocean and sand and Jon and I buried little Sophie in the sand. It was so much fun playing with them. Memories of years gone by wafted their way down the corridors of time. It was just yesterday that Jon was her age and playing on that same beach. I could hardly believe how quickly time has whisked the days into years.
I was suddenly grateful for the years we’d had as I watched him roll in the shallow waves with the little bundle of joy that was giggling all over. We can never know how long these children of ours will be in our grasp, but we can choose how we spend time with these special treasures of ours.
If I had a box just for wishes, And dreams that had never come true The box would be empty Except for the memory Of how they were answered by you
Sunday we all prepared to leave our special happy place. Our aunts and uncle left early and the rest of us lingered behind to have one last meal together and to hear the gulls call one more time before leaving. We were grateful for the time we had to spend, knowing that these memories would last a life time. My sister and her entire family paused for a picture beside the ocean that has always brought them much pleasure. And then it was time to truly say good-bye.
So after hugs and kisses and safe travel wishes we all departed for the hills of home, knowing the weekend would be one we’d talk about for years to come.
Words in italics written by the late Jim Croce.