On Thursday, February 18, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed successfully on Mars after a journey from Earth of almost seven months. The Perseverance rover touched down on the Martian surface at 20:55 GMT (15:55 ET).
See there, I’m already Lost in Space (pun intended). I had no idea what GMT stood for. Turns out it’s Greenwich Mean Time. Personally I liked papaw’s watch best. It only kept “old and new” time. That’s because he never changed to Daylight Saving Time.
Turns out that NASA’s Perseverence Mars Rover is a lot more than a car-size Tonka toy. The rover is equipped with a Supercam laser micro-imager; a Mastcam zoomable panoramic cameras; Media weather station; Rimfax subsurface radar and the Moxie, which produces oxygen from Martian CO2; a Sherloc ultraviolet spectraometer and Watson camera; and the Pixl X-ray spectrometer.
Dang, if that Mars rover just had a combo cassette/CD player and some book shelf JBL 30 speakers you couldn’t keep ‘em on a car lot.
Actually the Mars rover closely resembles the baby stroller that my daughter bought for my grandson (minus the x-ray machine, she has one of those on her cell phone).
The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover will search for signs of ancient microbial life, which will advance NASA's quest to explore the past habitability of Mars. The rover has a drill to collect core samples of Martian rock and soil, then store them in sealed tubes for pickup by a future mission that would ferry them back to Earth for detailed analysis. Perseverance will also test technologies to help pave the way for future human exploration of Mars.
But can it dance?
And if that wasn’t enough, trapped to the rover's belly for the journey to Mars was a Mars helicopter named the Ingenuity. The helicopter achieved a "Wright Brothers moment “ by successfully testing the first powered flight on the Red Planet.
According to NASA there are several ways that the space mission helps pave the way for future human expeditions to Mars and demonstrates technologies that may be used in those endeavors. These include testing a method for producing oxygen from the Martian atmosphere, identifying other resources (such as subsurface water), improving landing techniques, and characterizing weather, dust, and other potential environmental conditions that could affect future astronauts living and working on Mars.
That’s all well and good. But I was thinking that maybe we could be focusing first and foremost on a couple of things right here on Mother Earth.
For example it would be good if we could keep the lights on and water running in Texas.
A lot of television announcers were calling winter storms Viola and Uri “100 year storms.” I’m 64 years old and I lived through my first “100 year storm” in 1994.
That’s only 27 years ago even if your watch keeps GMT time. Wind and solar power are wonderful as long as we have gas, oil and electricity to keep us warm when the wind don’t blow, the sun don’t shine or the wind turbines freeze up.
Don’t misunderstand me, space exploration is wonderful. But running water (especially hot water) is a Buzz Lightyear experience we need to shore up on this planet first.
Besides, I don’t think we’re even the first folks to land on Mars. Turns out a space pirate named Mark Watney colonized Mars for a spell back in 2014. It’s true, I read it on the internet.
And a good friend of mine has a doozy of a telescope and a little looking turned up there are already signs of life on Mars. You have to remember it’s 470-million-km to Mars (plus I wear reading glasses) but there were tell-tale signs of life, literally.
Through the telescope I swear I saw a sign on Mars that read: "Coming soon, Dollar General.” Also, although the image in the background was out of focus, you could make out a building with a red roof.
And it appears there are already highways on Mars: I saw a road sign: “Warp Speeding fines doubled if workers present"
And I saw what looks like some graffitti painted on a building that read: “Red planets matter”
I caught a glimpse of a Mars newspaper laying on the ground. I could make out two headlines. One read: "Las Vegas Raiders moving to new Mars stadium, 2031” The other read: “Martians to vote next week on legalizing gambling, Sunday sale of alcohol and recreational legalization of marijuana."
And in the middle of a Mars dust storm I could just make out a billboard and a picture of actor Matt Damon. The billboard read: “Yes, you can really grow potatoes from human poop, but the best potatoes on Mars come from Idaho!”