All Hallows’ Eve or Halloween is celebrated throughout the world and originated in Europe. Pope Gregory III declared November 1 as All Saints Day, a day to celebrate Christian martyrs and saints. All Saints Day later became known as All Hallows’ Day. The day before All Hallows’ Day became known as All Hallows’ Eve, and then later was named Halloween. The holiday was brought to America by the early settlers. Originally turnips were carved out and candles placed inside them. The turnip was later replaced by pumpkins. The short story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, written by Washington Irving in 1820 is thought to be the first American ghost story focused on Halloween.

