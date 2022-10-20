All Hallows’ Eve or Halloween is celebrated throughout the world and originated in Europe. Pope Gregory III declared November 1 as All Saints Day, a day to celebrate Christian martyrs and saints. All Saints Day later became known as All Hallows’ Day. The day before All Hallows’ Day became known as All Hallows’ Eve, and then later was named Halloween. The holiday was brought to America by the early settlers. Originally turnips were carved out and candles placed inside them. The turnip was later replaced by pumpkins. The short story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, written by Washington Irving in 1820 is thought to be the first American ghost story focused on Halloween.
Every year, towns across the globe celebrate with parades, festivals, and trick-or-treat. Trick-or-treating is a traditional Halloween custom for children in many countries. In Scotland, Britain, and Ireland, the custom of “guising” included going from house to house at Halloween and putting on a small performance in exchange for food or treats, which goes back as far as the 16th century. Masqueraders in disguise would carry lanterns made from scooped out turnips and go to homes to receive cakes, fruit, or money. The Scottish Halloween custom of “guising” was first noted in North America in 1910 in a Kingston, Ontario newspaper that reported children going “guising” around their neighborhood.
An American historian, Ruth Kelley of Massachusetts, wrote about the history of Halloween in her 1919 book, The Book of Hallowe'en. In her book, Kelley talked about American Halloween customs being derived from Europe. Kelley stated, “Americans have fostered them, and are making this an occasion something like what it must have been in its best days overseas. All Hallowe'en customs in the United States are borrowed directly or adapted from those of other countries". Today, children still dress up in costumes and go from house to house asking for treats. The phrase “trick or treat” is commonly used. The “treat” is usually some form of candy.
Help keep kids safe this Halloween. Kids love having fun at Halloween, however, the reduced ability to see through masks combined with increased traffic on Halloween can create a safety hazard for young children. Children are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year. The National Safety Council offers the following safety tips for parents:
Place reflective tape on costumes or bags, or give children glow sticks to wear if going out after dark.
Opt for non-toxic Halloween makeup in place of masks which can obscure a child’s vision.
Young children should always be accompanied by an adult.
Older children who go alone to trick-or-treat should have an agreed upon route and time to return home.
Discourage new or inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween night.
Teach children never to enter a stranger’s home or vehicle.
Instruct children not to eat any treats until they return home.
Both children and adults should put electronic devices away and keep their eyes on where they are going.
When planning your Halloween treats, remember that one in thirteen children have a food allergy. To help keep children with food allergies safe, the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE) organization promotes The Teal Pumpkin Project. Each Halloween, FARE, uses the Teal Pumpkin Project to remind households, schools, and churches to offer non-food trinkets and toys in a separate bowl from candy as a safe alternative treat for children with food allergies. Households and organizations who plan to offer non-food treats are encouraged to enter their address on the interactive map at www.foodallergy.org and to display a teal-colored pumpkin or Teal Pumpkin Project signage to direct parents of food-allergic children to these locations. The Teal Pumpkin Project offers the following non-food suggestions to offer trick-or-treaters:
Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces
Pencils, pens, crayons, or markers
Bubbles
Erasers or pencil toppers
Bouncy balls
Finger puppets
Spider rings
Bookmarks
Stickers
Coloring books
For additional suggestions for non-food treats and for allergy-friendly recipes visit the Teal Pumpkin Project web site. For more suggestions for Halloween safety, visit the National Safety Council web page. Happy Halloween!!
