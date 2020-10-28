In November 2016 I thought I had witnessed the most important and crucial presidential election that this country would ever face in my lifetime.
I was wrong. More than I ever previously imagined is at stake with the outcome of next Tuesday’s (November 3) presidential election.
The U.S. Constitution and the heart and soul of America’s democracy is at stake.
One party is for packing the U.S. Supreme Court. The other is not.
Packing the court would make it a pawn of politics and those in the current majority.
One party will seek to give statehood to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The other will not seek such action.
One party has made a mockery of the selection of Supreme Court justices.
During the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, lie upon lie was presented to assassinate his character. The lies were unsubstantiated and proven false but there was no price paid by those who made and supported the lies.
During the recent confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett one party attacked her faith in God and her belief in Jesus.
Senator Dianne Fienstein attacked Barrett's Catholic faith and repeatedly alleged that Barrett’s strong convictions would render her powerless to sit in unbiased judgement of issues such as health care and abortion.
It’s my conviction that any judge who doesn’t have belief and faith in God Almighty is unfit to sit in judgement on the U.S. Supreme Court. In God We Trust is still this country’s motto.
One party supports the continuation of abortion into the final days of pregnancy and even hours after a botched abortion. Another party does not.
One party supports the continuance of abortion via the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision. Another party seeks to have that decision overturned and allow each state to decide the killing of unborn babies.
One party seeks to continue the United States’ allegiance to Israel. The other party wants to sever that alliance.
One party’s presidential nominee has locked himself away for the past four months and “put the lid on” reporters’ questions every morning. The other party’s nominee has recuperated from the coronavirus, is holding rallies and condemned another shut-down.
One party tried to impeach the president based on false evidence of collusion. The other party is seeking to indict those in the FBI who falsified warrants, attempted to overthrow a presidency and continue to lie.
One party wants open borders and blanket amnesty for illegal aliens. The other party wants to protect our borders and jobs, while providing a clear path for citizenship.
One party wants to eliminate the oil and gas industry by 2035. The other party wants to remain energy independent, keep gas prices low and safeguard the jobs of millions of oil and gas workers.
One party wants to open the Main Streets of America as safely as possible. The other party wants to keep it closed, while fining and persecuting those citizens who insist on exercising their guaranteed Constitutional freedoms.
One party called the February 1, 2020, Chinese travel ban “hysteria, xenophobia and fear mongering." The other party said it was the first step toward safeguarding American lives.
One party calls evidence of Russian and Chinese political payoffs “disinformation.” The other party calls it illegal.
One party condemns censorship of information by social media giants Google, Twitter and Facebook. The other party says its okay because they oppose President Trump.
One party supports the defunding of police. The other party supports the continuation of police protection, but does not condone any criminal behavior by officers therein.
One party supports a Washington outsider who tweets what he thinks, unfiltered. The other party supports a career politician whose platform has aligned with the radical left.
One party wants to raise taxes. The other party wants to reduce taxes.
I only have one vote. My vote is no more valuable than yours. I’m not telling you how to vote.
But the choices have never been more clear and the future of this country hangs in the balance.