It seems like any time our nation has a crisis something emerges as our symbol of hope. When the September 11 attack came within two days the nation was flying a flag from every imaginable place to show we were solid behind our red, white and blue. Stores couldn’t order them fast enough.
This time, there has been a different symbol of hope. A cross. This Covid-19 pandemic happening in the middle of the Easter season has made folks turn to that most important symbol of hope that says there is a new day a coming.
Everywhere I have looked; from churches to homes, somebody has a cross standing in their front yard. Some are simple sticks, some are lighted, some are elaborately dressed with flowers, some are just simple wooden crosses. They have cropped up like dandelions in yards and it has made me smile.
I wondered what it was about this symbol that has given place to encouragement across our county. Perhaps its because it reminds us of a simper time. A time we have been almost forced to look at and enjoy. A time when little girls sat out in the yard and made clover chains to wear around their neck and boys kicked tin cans all over the place.
A time when in the silence we hear the church bell ring and the songs of the old hymns floating from open windows on Sunday morning.
Our social distancing has changed everything we do especially as southerners. One of the most precious times we spend with each other is in grieving with family and friends at the funeral home. That time has been stripped away.
I love the fellowshipping time at church when we go and hug, shake hands and greet each other on Sunday morning. We not only can’t hug each other, we can’t even SEE each other right now and that is difficult.
Birthday parties are also a special time. My dear little niece said the “crown” virus stole her birthday party from her this year. Her grandparents Skyped and messaged in to see what she got, Jon and I sang happy birthday to her and posted it on our sisters site for Kirsten to play to her. It made for a very different birthday. This has made us realize that our time together is precious.
But then there are those crosses. They bind us together. They unite us under the belief that we do serve a risen Savior. Perhaps it has caused us to review our own personal beliefs. Do we truly believe that God is who He says He is? Have we looked to the One who died on a cross for our life?
Are we spending our time in the quietness of the day worshipping God and putting up our cross as an affirmation to the world and to remind ourselves that just as Jesus died and everything seemed hopeless, He rose again, He took up His life to give us hope?
If not, it’s not too late. Even after the country begins to open up again, let’s not forget the lessons these weeks have taught. Jesus is alive. We do need him through thick and through thin. And if you love Him and believe that His tomb was empty, put up a cross to remind yourself and the world about you that His love has changed your life.