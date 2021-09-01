The term incompetent is defined as “not having or showing the necessary skills to do something successfully.”
Based on last week’s bungling of the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Commander of the U.S. Central Command General Frank McKenzie are the poster children of incompetency.
Their incompetency lead to the death last Thursday of 13 U.S. Service Members, the wounding of at least 15 others and the deaths of a reported 167 Afghans during a suicide bomb explosion at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The dead U. S. Service Members included 11 Marines, one Army Soldier and a Navy Corpsman. Their bodies were returned to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday morning.
The 2,500 service members who were manning the walls at the gates of the airport were sitting ducks.
What kind of fools would allow U.S. service members to be in such a predicament?
President Biden took office in January. He, along with his generals and state department officials, had eight months to formulate a safe plan for pulling Americans and our troops out of Afghanistan.
Since April intelligence reports had been sounding an alarm. The Afghan soldiers were surrendering. The Taliban were speedily taking control of more and more territory.
Let’s remember that the Taliban are the people that we’ve been fighting for the past 20 years. President Trump had warned the Taliban that he would “obliterate them” if they killed an American soldier. They believed Trump.
And what happened to Bagram Air Base, the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan? For years Bagram Airfield had been the epicenter of America’s war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks on America.
On July 1, 2021, the military was ordered to leave the base in the middle of the night without the new Afghan commander even being informed beforehand.
Recent reports indicate that $80-billion in military assets, including hundreds of helicopters and planes were left behind. Thousands of Taliban prisoners were released from the prison at Bagram by Taliban forces.
So with the streets of Kabul lined with thousands of Taliban soldiers, what was President Biden’s plan for getting Americans and Afghan allies safely to the airport in Kabul?
President Biden said he had been given assurances from the Taliban commander that Americans would not be stopped.
Oh, well that’s good enough for me too. The word of the Taliban is their bond.
What was even more incredulous was a comment by General McKenzie, commander of the United States Central Command, offered hours after 13 service members had been killed by the Isis suicide bomber.
According to McKenzie, the U.S. and the Taliban share a “common purpose” of concluding the American evacuation mission by the Biden imposed August 31 deadline.
“As long as we’ve kept that common purpose aligned, they’ve been useful to work with,” McKenzie said, adding that the U.S. has shared “versions of this information (regarding threats to the airport) with the Taliban so that they can actually do some searching out there for us” in a attempt to prevent further attacks.
That moron is a general?
And at a press conference last week hours after the 13 soldiers were killed and 15 others wounded, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked President Biden if he bore responsibility for their deaths.
“I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that’s happened,” Biden replied. “You know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1.”
“In return he was given the commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others, but would not attack any American forces. Remember that?” Biden asked.
Doocy then asked Biden if he thought Americans have a problem with how the withdrawal process has gone.
Biden replied, “I think they have an issue that people are likely to get hurt, some as we’re seen have gotten killed, and that it is messy.”
Mr. President I’m thinking that the families of those 13 dead U.S. Service Members will understand that it is “messy” indeed.
Maybe they would understand resignations even more.