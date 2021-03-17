Governor Tate Reeves recently became the first U.S. governor to sign into law legislation prohibiting transgender students from competing in women’s athletics. The legislation, formally named SB2536, has sparked debate about gender and its place in the public square, specifically within public schools. The debate may sound new, but French philosophers in the mid twentieth century wrestled with the question decades ago.
CNN as well as the Human Rights Campaign and other left-leaning news sources referred to Reeves’ action as an “anti-trans” law, framing it in negative language, implying that the governor intended to legislate against a group of people. Reeves framed it differently, referring to it as protection rather than aggression.
"This important piece of legislation will ensure that young girls in Mississippi have a fair, level playing field in public schools," Reeves said.
Regardless of where one stands on the issue, the philosophical underpinnings of transgenderism are nothing new.
The French philosopher Michel Foucault argued in his 1976 book The History of Sexuality that the concept of gender is arbitrary and is a recent development in the history of Western civilization. Apart from male and female bodies, gender is a concept, an idea combining physical anatomy along with psychological and cultural influences, Foucault maintained. Take as an analogy the difference between the brain and the mind. The brain is anatomy, body, cells; the mind is a philosophical term, including concepts of identity and history, in other words, the “self.”
A new term has emerged in the American lexicon: non-binary. Computer people are familiar with the concept of binary numbers, namely zero and one, as they form the rudimentary basis of computer programming. Binary also includes the idea of opposite, or polar, as in only two options. People are male and female, two binary opposites.
Non-binary people, on the other hand, reject the idea that only two gender options exist. They believe, as did Foucault, in multiple genders, perhaps even infinite genders. Gender is a concept that combines personal experiences with physical anatomy and therefore is unique to an individual. If gender is a conceptual construct, it need not form the basis for society, Foucault believed. Gender is an idea whose time has passed.
The argument boils down to whether one believes in objective “out there” reality, or whether one believes that most reality is “in here” as in the mind, also called subjectivity. Some say that nature is as plain as day. Others say that the human mind structures and essentially creates order out of chaos, thus creating “nature” as a concept. Objective thinkers tend to be conservatives. They use phrases like “common sense” and “natural law.” Subjective thinkers are typically liberal. They lean toward relativism and the idea of things like “living documents,” and “situational ethics.” Objective, conservative thinkers usually believe that subjective, liberal thinkers are on a “slippery slope” of compromise that eventually erodes into no meaning at all.
Here’s a politician’s statement for you: I’m a little of both.
In Wallace Stevens’ poem, “The Idea of Order at Key West,” he shows beautifully how the human mind finds and even creates beauty out of chaos. Wallace Stevens is my favorite poet. On the other hand, I believe that Southerners have good, common sense notions about gender. Girls are girls. Boys are boys. I love covering sports for both genders. I find that much of the beauty of athletic performance is found precisely in the femininity and masculinity of the athletes. I am not comfortable with the idea of transgender athletes.