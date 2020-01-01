I stepped out to Ma Sanders house and looked at the progress that was being made on getting it re-built.
She and Pa moved the house down on South Liberty back before my days so she could be beside Mama Jenny, her mama, to take care of her during the twilight of her life. When I was five years old, Grandmama and Granddaddy moved into the house across the street from them that belonged to his Uncle Elton.
So a few of my young years were spent comfortably basking in the love of my grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great grandmother on South Liberty Street.
Both Mama Jenny’s house and the house that grandmama and granddaddy lived in have been torn down and live in fond memory, but Ma Sanders house yet stands.
My dear cousin Mark bought it and has been reworking it for his daddy to live in. I’m so thankful that a Sanders can live in the house once more.
The past week or so Jon has been helping Uncle Larry work on it and it was one of these times that I was over there.
“I want to show you something,” Uncle Larry said. We went to the back and he showed me old wooden planks with a plank nailed across the upper and lower portion of them. “This was a door that I took out of one of the walls inside the house,” he related.
I allowed as to how I liked the fact that there were two front doors on the house and thought that was the most interesting piece of architecture and was a little disappointed when the one on the bedroom was covered up.
“Well, it’s not necessary any more, the house was designed for two families to live in it,” Uncle Larry said. “Two rooms for one family and two rooms for another family, and the shared kitchen was out back separate from the house.”
I knew from granddaddy that the house was moved down to South Liberty so it was interesting to learn of the history.
“And let me show you something else,” Uncle Larry said as we went to the front room. “Look at the wall paper on this board.” The design was running sideways on the board that held the north wind at bay in the living room. “It means that they reclaimed wood from an older house to build this one,” he said.
I looked in amazement at the board and another one above it where I could see the hand hewn ax marks on it. I rubbed my hand across the arched grooves.
“And look at this board,” he said as he pointed to a board that was at least 18 inches wide. “That came from a big tree.”
This turned the conversation to the trees that once grew on Sanders hill that were just that big in diameter. Uncle Larry said that Pa Sanders daddy, Claude lived with Ma and Pa, which was the reason the very back bedroom located on the southwest side of the house was built.
One day they heard someone shooting down in the bottom across the street and Grandpa Claude got his long gun and went to check it out. A couple of the fellas from the community were trying to shoot a squirrel out of a tree.
“The tree was so tall that they couldn’t reach the squirrels with their more modern guns and he shot it down with his long gun,” Uncle Larry said. “There were several trees that were that big around here back then.”
Soon I had to slip away from the history lesson and go about my day, but it was neat to pause and get a little bit of the moments of yesteryear from the perspective of my dear uncle and I am looking forward to many more to come.