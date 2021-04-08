Luke 18:16 But Jesus called them to Him and said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of God.”
This past Saturday I had the immense pleasure and responsibility of sharing that truth afresh with children who came to hunt eggs and enjoy the morning at our church.
I’d looked and prayed and wondered exactly what God wanted me to tell these dear little ones who are precious in his sight.
I never cease to be amazed at how God specifically answers prayers when I ask. We studied the 4 ’ts’. We divided an index card into four sections and on it they drew a tree, a cross, a tomb and a throne.
These four things tell the truths of why we have Easter.
The tree is the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Adam and Eve were told not to eat of it or they would die. They ate anyway. Their spirit died. They suddenly saw that they were naked, stripped before God. They hid in the trees even with fig leaves on to keep God from knowing that they had eaten of the tree.
But God called them out. He asked them if they had eaten. They had to admit that they had eaten. Adam blamed Eve, Eve blamed the serpent and God meted out justice to each.
Adam tried to hide his sin with the leaves, but God knew they would never last. They would become dry and brittle and expose their nakedness again. So He killed an innocent animal, blood was shed, and God made a tunic for Adam and Eve.
A blood atonement for sin was established in that visible way for the first two human beings that walked this earth. This is what is required to cover your disobedience, innocent blood.
But an animal’s blood would not suffice. Some One had to live the perfect life that Adam did not, so God allowed himself to be created as a man through Adam’s descendant, Mary. And Jesus lived that perfect life that was required. But man hated him. Man rejected him. Man called him all kinds of names. Man disappointed him. Man ran away. Man denied him. Man betrayed him. Man put him on a cross and killed him in the most gruesome way a person can be killed. Every bit of the blood Jesus had inside him was shed. He poured it all out for my sin, for my iniquity. And that was our second t, the symbol of the cross.
The third t was a tomb. Jesus died and he was put in a tomb. He stayed in that place until the first day of the week. Sunday. We must never forget that. Sunday is the first day, not the seventh day. It’s not the week end, but the week beginning. When he rose again he didn’t have bruises and sores and such on his body, that’s why the disciples thought they were seeing a ghost. He was perfect, except for the nail prints in His wrists and feet and the gash in his side where the spear went in. Those were infallible proofs that He had died, and the fact that He was appearing before them robed in white was a proof that he was alive. He even asked them to let him eat in front of them to prove that he was indeed risen in a physical body.
And then he ascended and sat on His throne, on the right hand of the Father, which is the fourth t, and lives to intercede for us. So from the first sin at the tree, to the cross to the tomb to the throne we discovered the true meaning of Resurrection Day!