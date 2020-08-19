His first story was an instant classic, “The Abominable Man-o-Saurus of Algoma.” Not a bad title for a seven-year-old.
My nephew Brandon, now 10, has an affinity for monsters and horror. Goosebumps touched a creative nerve deep inside him. He even became familiar with the author, R.L. Stein, and started learning how to write books.
Five Nights at Freddy’s scares me. Animatronic Teddy bears are as menacing as clowns.
Speaking of clowns, don’t get Brandon started on Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It.” My nephew has read the door-stop novel, cover-to-cover.
Brandon wakes me for the “3 a.m. Challenge.”
“Uncle Galen, it’s time.” He’s shaking me. “Where’s the flashlight?”
We blunder around the yard in our pajamas, expecting Freddy Fazbear or Springtrap to leap from the woods, brandishing their fangs and furry paws. We hear the ethereal music of an ice cream truck trickling through the oaks. Fazbear and Springtrap are formidable robot critters that haunt a fictional pizza parlor that looks like Chuck-E-Cheese.
Google it. I had to.
Brandon and I make it back inside with all our fingers and toes. Brandon needs fuel for creativity, Taquis “Fuego” and chocolate milk. I eat the half taco and three chicken nuggets left on his paper plate. He spends the next hour trying to explain to me the point of the game Minecraft.
“I still don’t get it,” I say. “There’s no Donkey Kong throwing barrels? No Princess to rescue? No Mike Tyson to knockout?”
I tell Brandon about the wonderful video game Tecmo Bowl. Travis Little and I fought ferocious battles, I tell my nephew. Travis and I crashed our virtual players into each other with reckless disregard for concussion protocol.
“If you gave Bo Jackson the ball, he couldn’t be stopped,” I tell Brandon. My nephew just stares at me. “Every handoff was a touchdown,” I insist. No reaction. “Bo could get to the end zone, turn around and wait for defenders to catch up, then savagely run them over and humiliate them before scoring.”
Savagery and humiliation. What sports are all about.
Brandon creates worlds—in his mind, on the page, in Minecraft. That’s the point he’s trying to teach me. He even creates with other players. He explores their creations and adds his own. No vaguely humanoid villain lurks in a dank cave to be slain. The strategy is not driven by conquering ambition. The game is not destructive, it’s constructive. It’s not confrontational, it’s collaborative.
“Yes, but Mike Tyson must be knocked out,” I insist. “The princess must be rescued.”
That’s old-fashioned thinking.
The whole point of gaming has changed, just like the philosophical mindset of young people has changed. They don’t think in terms of dichotomies. Folks my age think that if it’s black, it cannot be white. If it’s Russian, it cannot be American. If it’s yes, it cannot be no.
It’s me against you. It’s us against them.
Kids’ worldviews today are structured by the internet. Everything is connected. International borders are as easy to cross as clicking a button on the keyboard. The beautiful and comfortable categories that Aristotle bequeathed to us mean little to kids today. We’ve exhausted ourselves putting labels on everything and making sure it was in its right place. Kids today are trying to understand how the labels we created were mostly real only in our own minds, how the world and people are interconnected in a way that we haven’t considered.
When I played video games, I needed Donkey Kong hurling barrels at me. Jumping all the barrels, climbing all the ladders meant victory. I needed a bad guy and good guy, clearly cut.
Brandon has moved far beyond me. His creative vision is limitless. He sees connections and options, a horizon of possibilities.
I am born again—and far better-- in my nephew.