Most of us remember gingerbread men from our childhood. “The Gingerbread Man” story is based on a fairy tale about a gingerbread cookie who came to life, outran an elderly couple, and was eventually eaten by a fox. The popular 1945 game, “Candy Land”, used gingerbread people as the main characters. The 1892 ballet, “The Nutcracker” by Tchaikovsky, featured an army of gingerbread men who war against the Mouse King.
The key ingredient in gingerbread is of course, the ginger. Ginger, scientifically known as Zingiber officinale, is a flowering perennial plant. Ginger is in the Zingiberaceae family which also includes turmeric and cardamom. The ginger spice is obtained from the rhizome or roots of the plant. India is the leading producer of ginger in the world.
Early forms of gingerbread date back to the ancient Greeks and Egyptians who used it for ceremonial purposes. The Crusaders are credited with introducing ginger to Europe in the 11th century. Gingerbread grew in importance in Europe with the establishment of trade routes between the 15th and 17th centuries known as the “Silk Road”. Spices were a common commodity for trade and were used as a currency between traders. Spices were a sign of wealth and sophistication. In one of Shakespeare’s early comedies, Love’s Labour’s Lost, believed to have been written in the 1590s, Shakespeare wrote, “An I had but one penny in the world, thou shouldst have it to buy gingerbread”.
The gingerbread man cookie is a baked delicacy also called a biscuit and dates back to the 15th century. These human-shaped baked figures were first documented in the court of Elizabeth I of England. She wowed her important guests and diplomats by presenting them with gingerbread men cookies decorated to resemble them.
Food historians are uncertain if gingerbread houses became a trend before or as a result of the 1812 Grimm fairy tale Hansel and Gretel. Regardless, making and decorating gingerbread houses became very popular, especially in Germany.
Early European settlers brought recipes for gingerbread to America. They used molasses to replace the more expensive sugar traditionally used in European recipes. The recipes made with molasses produced a softer cake-type version. One of the earliest recipes in America is credited to George Washington’s mother. She served gingerbread to Marquis de Lafayette, a lieutenant general who served during the American Revolution.
Whether you bake a cake, cookies, or a house, gingerbread is a classic holiday treat known across the globe. This Christmas when you leave out milk and cookies for Santa, consider leaving some gingerbread men. No matter what part of the world Santa and his reindeer are heading to next, they will appreciate these centuries-old treats to help on their long journey. If a softer version of gingerbread is more to your liking, you might try this recipe by the cooking and travel blog, Saveur , which is believed to be similar to the recipe served to Lafayette by George Washington’s mother.
Lafayette Gingerbread Cake
Yield: serves 8-10
Ingredients
3 cups flour, plus more
2 tbsp. ground ginger
1 1⁄2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
1 tsp. ground mace
1 cup raisins
3⁄4 cup buttermilk
1 tbsp. grated orange zest, plus ⅓ cup fresh juice
8 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing
1⁄2 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 cup unsulfured molasses
3 eggs
Whipped cream, for serving (optional)
Instructions
Heat oven to 350°. Whisk flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg, and mace in a bowl. Stir raisins, buttermilk, orange zest, and juice in another bowl. Using a hand mixer, beat butter and sugar in a bowl until fluffy. Stir in molasses. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each, until smooth. Add dry and wet ingredients alternately, beginning and ending with dry, beating until smooth. Pour batter into a greased and floured 9″ x 13″ baking pan. Bake until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 40–45 minutes. Let cool before slicing; serve with whipped cream, if you like.
References:
Albright, M. B. (2015). Gingerbread: Ageless Treat of Spice and Structure. Retrieved from: https://www.nationalgeographic.com
Saveur (2007). Lafayette Gingerbread Cake. Retrieved from: https://www.saveur.com/
The Dairy Alliance (2021). Why is Gingerbread a Christmas Favorite? Retrieved from: https://thedairyalliance.com
Wikipedia (2021). Ginger. Retrieved from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ginger