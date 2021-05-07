I spend as much time as possible outside before coming into work. It puts the day into perspective when you wander under tall trees and look at the blue sky. My swing is my reading spot so I sit there and enjoy my coffee and drink in the first freshness of the morning.
The other morning I stepped out earlier than usual in the chill, sipping my coffee and wanting to catch the rays of the sun. Well, the only place they were shining through was across the driveway in the woods, barely coming above the eastern tree line. There was a perfect cedar log to sit on that I could crouch down and enjoy the rich brown elixir and watch the birds twitter at the feeders.
I sighed with contentment as the warmth of the sun brought my eyes to life and made my bones more limber. The birds were singing pretty spring songs in the trees while the wind blew softly through the little green leaves swaying the catkin back and forth.
Suddenly this thump on the ground attracted my attention. I thought a small limb had fallen off the tree, but that thing jumped up and became alive! It was a squirrel that had missed his mark while jumping from limb to limb. He ran toward the tree that was right beside me, but I was in the way so he used my purple clad leg as an extra tree, climbed me right quick and jumped on the old oak tree. It happened in the blink of an eye. I didn’t have time to squeal. I turned to look at the trunk of the tree where he went.
I was amazed. He didn’t scamper up like I thought he would, he stopped and looked me in the eye. That was so neat! He made his way up to the nearest branch then was off in the trees on his morning jaunt. Observing God’s creatures is the best way to wake up, don’t you think?
I recently went to Walker’s sports shop and bought some goldfish. I liked them so well I went back and bought a couple of more. I put one of the little brown and orange colored ones in my glass jug here at the office. I’ve had little silver ones in there, but I changed them to the smaller tank to explore the sunken ship that is in it. The little fellow that I put in my jug has a brown streak from his nose to his tail, so I call him Mowhawk.
I also brought one of my orange one’s from home to be with him. His name is Sunset. Fish like to be in schools, even if they are a school of only two.
Now, my car has been in the shop with Mr. Donald Franklin getting the front bumper replaced because I had a little mishap with a light pole a few weeks back, so my dear son, the gallant knight that he is, has been coming to pick up “Miss Daisy” on his break to get me to work.
Thursday the rain moved in about 20 or so minutes before I expected him to come. My first reaction was oh no rain! But I changed my attitude and embraced the sprinkles realizing how fresh and green everything looked. So I donned my brown jacket and hat and splashed out in the morning drizzle to wait on said red truck to come pick me up.
The flowers caught my attention, so I picked a few and then wanting some leafy back ground for them I cut a small elm branch that was hanging low to the ground and put it in the bouquet just in time to climb up beside my son and be whisked off to work.
At the office I put my flowers in this pretty blue triangle shaped jar that sits in my eastern window and I noticed a dead leaf on the elm branch, but it wasn’t a dead leaf, it is a chrysalid! I was so excited! I shared it with all my brothers and sisters that I work with at the office. I took a picture of it and will watch it close to see when the neat insect that inside might emerge. I promised that I would put a little netting over the flowers while I’m gone at night and over the weekend so that we won’t have to get the butterfly net out and catch him.
It’s funny, the gray thump wasn’t what I thought and I got to see a squirrel eye to eye and the little dead leaves weren’t what I thought and one day I’ll get to see a butterfly soar.