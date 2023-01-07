A column of steam rose from the big pan on the stove. Supper on Tuesday night was a good soup made from the left overs of a couple of our meals. As the comforting smell permeated the air, it took me back to yesterday at Ma Sanders’ house.
When she cooked vegetables she usually put them in a pressure cooker. The lid locked on the pan and you would bring it to a boil then put the little silver and black, weighted stopper on the little silver stem.
The stopper would spin and jiggle up and down like a merry-go-round as the steam escaped from it.
It sounded like locusts droning on a summer afternoon. But it was a comforting sound, telling me that all was right with the world because Ma Sanders was cooking something good in that pot.
Now it wasn’t designated just for vegetables, she might quick cook a chicken or butterbeans or corn right out of the freezer in it.
With the advent of microwaves, convection ovens and other modern types of cooking that run to a quiet hum, we have gotten away from the old pressure cooker with its sweet song.
It seems to have gone by the wayside like family dinner around the table and spinning yarns about yesteryear. Perhaps if we pulled the pressure cooker out more often we would spend time in laughter and conversation.
Maybe that’s why I love the old pressure cooker, because while that pan sang on the stove, Granddad might drop in and talk to Ma for awhile.
Usually the appearance of that pan meant Ma was cooking “a pile of food” as she called it for the larger family.
It meant she had invited my uncle and all his children over to eat with my family and Grandmother and Granddaddy.
Kids would be running in and out of the house while the women were in the kitchen talking and making tea and setting the table.
Laughter would come easily and Granddad would be sitting in the corner or on the front porch with a circle of smoke about his head from his pipe.
The food Ma cooked nurtured our bodies while she nurtured our spirits by spending that time with us. She would tell us stories of days gone by when her daddy was around or of the antics of her brothers.
She supplied that continuity of family roots and showed us just how deep they run in this Pontotoc County soil.
Her food bound us together as a family and I have often missed those days of sitting around the table listening to her and my parents and grandparents talking.
I do have a pressure cooker stored away in my cabinet and I have used it once or twice. But it doesn’t seem the same without Ma Sanders there with the warming comfort of her old brown heater in the winter or the black oscillating fan stirring the hot air in the summer.
I hate that Jon has missed out on hearing the song that those old pans sang at her house, but I hope, in spite of that, he knows the love, joy and continuity of family.
