Billionaire businessman and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
While watching one of his frequent presidential ads on television I’m puzzled by his own pronunciation of his last name “Bloomberg.”
Now listen, Michael can pronounce his last name any which way makes him happy. That’s his prerogative, which I usually pronounce “perogative,” and that’s not even a word.
For the record, I am hard of hearing, but after listening to his ad closely for a dozen times he pronounces his last name as “Blumberg.” In fact I’m “plumb-berg” sure of it.
For sure he’s saying Blum-berg, like a first syllable “hum bird.”
Did you know there’s such a thing as Pronouncewords.com? It tis.
Bloomberg was born in Boston and grew up in Medford, Massachusetts and that’s “pert near” in Boston, as us Southerns say.
See I can’t get any where close to pronouncing Boston like they do up in Massachusetts. When I say Boston it rhymes with “cost ‘em.” When folks from Boston pronounce Boston it sounds as if they’re “fitna” sneeze.
And in Mississippi I pronounce “fixing to” as “fitna.”
Pronouncewords.com says that after 12 years as mayor of New York Bloomberg sounds more New York that Boston.
Maybe we could consult a linguist, which up North also means someone who specializes in cooking spaghetti.
I also often get confused and spell languish with an “i.” Perhaps “linguish” means to die slowly from multiple insect stings.
However, languish does rhyme with “Spanglish,” which is one of my favorite movies and stars the lovely Paz Vega. But I diverse.
I pronounce his name as “Bloomberg,” which rhymes with Junebug (whom used to work at the Progress) and flu bug.
It’s much more bright, enticing and spring like.
If his candidacy is in bloom, the first syllable pronunciation of Bloomberg should rhyme with June-berg, singing a tune-berg.
My excellent sixth grade teacher Mrs. Mae Treloar taught me all about long and short vowel sounds. I think it’s a long “u” sound.
Down South, if it’s got an “e” at the end of it we sound out that “u.” Just say “perfume!”
Of course it suddenly struck me that I often pronounce vowel as if it’s spelled “vi-well.”
I also use a “ti-well” to dry off.
Bloomberg should have the long “u” as in assume.
Assume has a long “u” sound for a reason. It’s intended to sound precautionary.
As in, “he assumed his wife wouldn’t care and he ended up with a limp.”
The vowel “u” can be quite tricky.
June has the long “u” sound.
Trump rhymes with stump and jump.
But what about the “u” in business?
It’s a fence-jumper.
Down South we say “bi-ness.” It rhymes with fitness.
Listen, it could have been much worse.
Mike Bologna could be running for the Democratic nomination.
I know how bologna is pronounced and it’s a lot of baloney. But when fried it tastes good.