The Pontotoc County 4-H Modeling Squad Club, also known as the “Mod Squad” is back. Just like the classic, hip, undercover cop team of the early 1970s known as the “Mod Squad”, some things are too good not to make a comeback.
The Pontotoc County Mod Squad was active for several years until the retirement of 4-H Extension Agent, Sherry Thompson in 2019. Volunteer 4-H leader, Barbara Curry, worked with Sherry originally to get the club started. Various 4-H volunteers have helped with the club throughout the years, including Candace Baker Thomas. Candace is a former 4-H’er and is also a professional model. In previous years, the club participated in and won the Modeling Squad Showdown at state competition. The Modeling Squad Showdown is a group competition that involves a theme with an individual as well as a group routine. Past themes have included a Western and a Kentucky Derby theme. According to Sherry, the youth participating “learned life skills that helped them in everyday living while building self-esteem and confidence.” She also noted that the kids “had lots of fun participating and interacting with each other.”
Candace is currently working with Extension Agent Ensley Howell to reorganize the club. The Pontotoc County Mod Squad had a fantastic first meeting on Monday, March 7! Candace discussed ideas and themes for upcoming competitions and provided coaching on posture as well as skills for walking and turning on a runway or stage.
The next “Mod Squad” meeting will be on Monday, April 4 at 5:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. Any interested youth are invited and encouraged to come, regardless of whether they were able to come to the previous meeting. This meeting will be a practice session for the County Modeling Contest on Monday, April 18th at 5:00 p.m. Categories for the County Contest will be: 1) School Outfit; 2) Easter Best; and 3) 4-H Competition Wear. This meeting is open to ALL junior and senior 4-H’ers, not just the Modeling Squad Club. Candace has asked that for this meeting, the girls bring a pair of heels and that the guys bring a pair of dressier shoes to practice in. Youth may bring an outfit to the meeting if they would like to get help modeling an outfit for the County Modeling Contest. Otherwise, just bring heels or dress shoes. We will continue to practice skills for walking and turning, and will focus on getting ready for the county contest.
The next meeting is open to all interested youth and 4-H’ers between the ages of 8 and 18. Both guys and girls are needed for upcoming state competitions, so any interested youth should bring a friend and join us on Monday, April 4, at 5:00 p.m. at the Extension Office!
Please note that the Extension Office parking lot is scheduled to be paved when weather permits. In the event the paving is underway on April 4, the meeting will be held at the Exhibit Building (beside the Agri Center) rather than the Extension Office. Call if you have any questions, 662-489-3910.