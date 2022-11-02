Do you need to get out of bed before the sun comes up this Tuesday, November 8, Election Day? Well the full moon will be in eclipse mode from about 2 in the morning until about five in the morning.
It is going to be a neat thing to see if you like that sort of sky gazing. I know, most of us had rather see a solar eclipse since it is in the daytime and we don’t have to lose any sleep over it, but lunar eclipses are neat, too.
Lunar eclipses are truly fun to watch. When the moon gets in the shadow of the earth it will glow red. It is so neat!
This eclipse comes during the full beaver moon as the November moon is called; and will last pretty long because the moon is nearing the farthest point of its orbit from the earth. In case you don’t know, the moon goes around the earth at an elliptical so it is close to the earth and far away from the earth twice in a month’s time.
During this eclipse the moon will be right at the apogee stage or farthest from the earth, so the eclipse will last longer than normal.
Want to know another fascinating piece of space science? On space.com you can learn more things than my little brain can hold in a day. Here is something that I thought was neat. Did you know that, according to Daniel Macmillan of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, at the time of the dinosaurs, Earth completed one rotation in about 23 hours; and in the year 1820, a rotation took exactly 24 hours, or 86,400 standard seconds. Since 1820, the mean solar day has increased by about 2.5 milliseconds.
This caused the earth’s clocks to go askew so, on June 30, 2012, an extra second was added to all of the clocks on Earth because of this phenomenon. That’s why that day was one second longer in case you missed the reason.
Anyway, why don’t you set your clock for 2:30 or so a.m. on November 8, you got that extra hour of sleep last Sunday and get out of bed for a bit and see the pretty moon moving into the shadow of our earth. Although the morning will be mild, a cup of hot chocolate won't hurt. Then thank God for his beautiful creation in this season of thanks, and catch a mid-fall nap before it’s time to get up and enjoy a glorious day.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.