Thankfully even in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic there are still moments that can make us smile.
Laughter is good medicine and I laughed when someone told me, “The office cleaning lady just called and said she was gonna work from home.” That’s good work if you can get it.
Janet said she’s going to stay home from work, but she’s not cleaning the house. And I believe it was me last week that said things aren’t normal.
Rightly so, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus we have been instructed to practice “social distancing.” Some are saying we should keep a minimum of six feet of space between ourselves and others.
Health experts and doctors are warning us it’s the coronavirus “droplets” that will infect us.
Droplets is a polite way of saying that if someone sneezes or coughs on you you’re liable to get showered with spit and snot and stuff that only medical scientists “ooh and ahh” over looking through a microscope.
For years I shared an office with Mark Brock, a really good friend and very talented sports writer.
But I’ve seen times when Mark would sneeze and car alarms would go off on the street. He now lives over in Atlanta and I’m thinking a 20-foot jump shot would be a good social distance if Mark’s got the sniffles. (Hey man, you know I love you.)
It befalls me to take Gus the dog out first thing in the morning. We live about four tenths of a mile from four lane Highway 278 and on Monday through Saturday mornings it’s normal for me to hear the roar of traffic on that road. The noise of the passing cars and trucks sounds just forty yards away.
But on Sunday mornings it’s much different. I can hear the mockingbirds chattering and sometimes I hear an owl out in the woods. My favorite is when I’m lucky enough to hear a red tailed hawk flying overhead, letting everyone know he means business. God used 40 shades of brown and beige on a hawk and each is a woven masterpiece.
But this past Saturday morning when Gus and I went outside it was quiet as a Sunday morning. There was no traffic. I stood at the end of my driveway and stared toward the four lane. I stood there five minutes and only saw one car pass by.
In recent days the coronavirus has caused an eerie silence to seep into many aspects of our lives. Last Friday night around 7:30 during my 10 mile trek home I only passed four cars coming from Tupelo.
It’s only late March and yet the schools are silent. The parking lots are empty.
The baseball field down in the “Hollow” is quiet and empty. There’s been no track meet and no Special Olympics. The tennis courts on Oxford Street are normally covered with Warriors, Vikings and Cougars. But there’s been no tennis matches.
There’s been no talk of senior proms and that is so sad. Perhaps it will still happen.
March Madness has been cancelled and so have spring sports. NBA and NHL seasons have been suspended. Major League Baseball has ceased operations for the time being. Wrigley Field and Fenway Park are silent.
In coming weeks the azaleas will be in full bloom at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia. But the usual April roars of the patrons at The Masters will not echo across the manicured hills and hollows of that golf course so beloved by Bobby Jones and Arnold Palmer. There’s talk of moving the tournament to November, but Augusta will be silent in April.
In recent weeks the sounds of my beloved home town of Pontotoc are quieter than normal.
The terrible coronavirus has necessitated that schools be closed and folks that can are staying home in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.
I’m old enough to remember when the banks and stores closed at lunch on Wednesday afternoons in Pontotoc. Back then it was quiet on Wednesday afternoon, but it was a happy quiet.
Many churches in Pontotoc are not allowing congregations for Sunday services. It’s wise and needed for health reasons.
But while four lane Highway 278 may be somewhat silent on Sunday morning there are still sounds to hear.
It’s the joyful noise of someone singing in church. There’s still the sound of pastors bringing the message from the Holy Bible.
The seats may be empty but folks are listening on the radio and television and computers. The video may freeze every now and then but the message is loud and clear.
God is still in control and Jesus loves you. God still hears each and every prayer.
Psalm 46:10 reads, "Be still, and know that I am God.” In the quiet I might just learn something.
In all this social distancing we have the chance to grow closer to the things and people and beliefs that really matter.
And the prospect of that is deafening.